Must Have Chargers For iPhone X

By -

With Streetinsider.com recently reporting that Apple sold an estimated 6 million iPhone X units this past Black Friday weekend alone, as calculated by an analyst with Rosenblatt Securities, and with untold millions more sure to sell throughout the holiday season, it’s clear the marketplace is embracing this new iPhone iteration. In fact, the analyst firm is so optimistic that it increased December quarter iPhone X shipment estimates from 27-28 million to 30 million units.

Given each new iPhone model launch ushers in an abundance of equipment and accessories hell-bent on helping users make the most of their prized smartphone, I began wondering what extras are on tap for the eagerly anticipated iPhone X. In the event that your own curiosity is piqued just the same, or if you’re one of the multi-millions of customers for whom iPhone X marks the spot in your heart (and wallet), here’s an array of accouterments that can help ensure smartphone satisfaction for any X-phile. All prices are in US dollars and are msrp.

ALLDOCK USB Charging Station (www.Alldock.com) – Starting at $129.00

The ALLDOCK is a multi-port USB charging station that offers consumers a piece of technology that looks like anything but, allowing them to embrace their electronics and avoid the cable chaos. This interior design-friendly gadget gives users the ability to charge all devices you’re your iPhone X, as well as other smartphones and tablets, all in one place. Accessory add-ons include a docking mount for the Apple Watch, Fitbit Wearables, Apple Pencil and Apple AirPods (more charging add-ons are to be released the company says). It offers all around compatibility for both wireless and quick charge phones, and delivers a 40% quicker charge as compared to using a standard charger. ALLDOCK is available in two sizes and is offered in various premium materials such as Bamboo, Walnut and Aluminum.

Skyroam Solis (www.SkyRoam.com) – $149.99

Skyroam Solis is a dual 4G LTE global WiFi hotspot and power bank. It satisfies the most significant needs of travelers with super-fast LTE speeds, long-lasting battery and mobile charging that will keep users powered-up all day long. Skyroam service seamlessly connects users with mobile WiFi on-the-go through its proprietary global WiFi network that’s powered by patented virtual SIM (vSIM) technology. With instant access to secure, unlimited data in over 100 countries, Skyroam Solis offers the convenience of going from one country to another without configuring local SIMs, updating plans, or incurring roaming charges or overage fees. Plus, it’s shareable on up to five devices simultaneously.

Mophie Wireless Charging Base (www.Mophie.com) – $59.95

Mophie makes charging your iPhone easier than ever. This wireless charging base includes the latest Qi technology and delivers fast charging speeds of up to 7.5W to your phone on contact. In fact, it delivers safe charging speeds 50% faster than standard wireless chargers. The non-slip finish ensures perfect placement, and the included wall adapter means you get everything you need right in the box to start charging right away. The wireless capability also allows users to be clutter-free and take the base with them while they’re out and abut; making it a portable option for those indelibly on-the-go.

Tech Armor ActivePower External Battery Dual USB Power Bank ( www.TechArmor.com ) – $39.99

Compact and lightweight, the Tech Armor 6000mAh Power Bank will boost your smartphone’s battery life, ensuring you’re charged up for your entire day. You’ll get not just one, but two full charges for your smartphone. And, it boasts a built-in flashlight. The Power Bank also has dual USB ports to charge two devices at once, such as a phone and a tablet. Tech Armor’s high performance ActivePower external battery packs use only the highest quality, Grade A Korean battery cells available on the market. With four models to meet anyone’s power needs, Tech Armor ActivePower series his sure to have something for you. This 6000 model is covered by a hassle-free two-year warranty. The company even says that they are committed to your satisfaction and will send you free replacements for defective or unsatisfactory product.

Ventev Mobile Powercell Chargers (MobileAccessories.Ventev.com) – $54.99 – $74.99

Ventev Mobile’s Powercell 6000+ is a useful device for frequent travelers who hate carrying multiple chargers to keep all of their gadgets and gear juiced up. The Powercell 6000+ is a 6000mAh, dual output portable backup battery that provides a full 25 hours of talk, 18 hours of Internet, 20 hours of video or 100 hours of audio playback power. It features 1A and 2.1A ports that allow for optimal and simultaneous charging of phones and tablets, and built-in folding AC prongs that make recharging the battery extremely easy. Also from Ventev Mobile is the Powercell 3015c, a 3000mAh portable battery with a built-in Apple Lightning cable. The slim, wallet-sized device provides 12 additional hours of talk time and features an on/off button with LED battery indicator light. The attached cable eliminates the need to carry around pesky removable cords to charge your devices while on-the-go.



For the Silo, Merilee Kern.

As the Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List,” Merilee Kern is an internationally-regarded consumer product trends expert and hospitality industry voice of authority—a travel, dining, leisure and lifestyle expert who spotlights noteworthy marketplace innovations, change makers, movers and shakers. She reports on exemplary travel destinations and experiences, extraordinary events and newsworthy products and services across all categories. Reach her online at www.TheLuxeList.com, on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/LuxeListEditor, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/TheLuxeList and on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/LuxeListReviews.



Here’s the fineprint- ********Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided at no cost and/or sponsored to accommodate this review, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.********

Featured image- ALLDOCK

Sources:

https://www.streetinsider.com/Analyst+Comments/Apple+%28AAPL%29%3A+iPhone+X+Production+Ahead+of+Schedule%2C+6+Mil+Est+Sold+Through+Black+Friday+Weekend+-+Rosenblatt/13544265.html

http://rblt.com/