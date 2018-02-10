By -

Yes, I have quit smoking . . . again. I know – I know, you have lost your faith in me because I have stopped and started and stopped and started over and over and over. You have to give me props for my perseverance though right?

It is now day 16 and I am feeling great although I have to admit, cravings still come over me, especially when I have a glass or two of wine and I realize that I have smoked for far too long. I had my first cigarette when I was a teenager and now that I am midway through my life I am motivated for my health and for my children.

For the last five years I wasn’t a heavy smoker and to be honest I would never have classified myself as a heavy smoker in all the 26 years that I was smoking. Wow, I can’t believe I have smoked for that long. You know, I gave up a couple times? – when I was pregnant with both my children and last year I quit for a couple of months as well.

My incentive and push was the Quit and Get Fit Program which is sponsored by the Lung Association of Ontario. “Quit and Get Fit is based on scientific studies that demonstrate how physical activity, and even deep breathing, can help reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms.” I will readily admit that I do not consider myself to be very fit, although my trainer has expressed his amazement at how strong I am, considering I have never really followed any type of fitness regime on a regular basis. It must be my First Nations blood.

Whatever the reason, the program allows “get fitters” to take part in personal training sessions at a participating health and fitness club. Basically, you get a sponsored two-month membership and 16 sessions with a trainer. It is a really good opportunity to get familiar with your local fitness center staff and equipment. Many successful quitters will tell you that after stopping smoking they inevitably gain weight and training is a perfect way to prevent this from happening.

For any of you looking to quit smoking, check out the Lung Association of Ontario website for further information. If it’s too late to register or your local fitness center is not participating I would highly recommend taking up some type of fitness activity. For me, I hope that these two months will turn into years of taking care of myself and becoming a happier and healthier Julie. For the Silo, Julie Mallon.