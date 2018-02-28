Ultimate LED Reveal Bulb From GE Transforms Rooms With Colour Enhance

By -

GE reveal ® LED bulb provides the energy savings of an LED with color enhanced, full spectrum light to make vivid colors and patterns pop while filtering out dull, yellow rays

LED bulb provides the energy savings of an LED with color enhanced, full spectrum light to make vivid colors and patterns pop while filtering out dull, yellow rays Unlike some LED bulbs, GE’s reveal® LED has the familiar size and shape of an incandescent bulb

GE Lighting has combined two of its most innovative lighting technologies—reveal® and LED—into one bulb. The new GE reveal® LED bulb delivers the energy-efficient lighting of an LED while providing the clean, beautiful light synonymous with the GE reveal® brand, light that is specially engineered to depict the vivid colors and patterns in a home.

Ideal for enhancing décor and architectural accent features in the kitchen, dining and living room, GE reveal® LED technology filters out dull yellow rays and delivers crisp, white light. Making reds appear redder and whites whiter, this color enhanced, full spectrum of light illuminates bold design elements—such as an exposed brick wall and high-impact fabrics.

“So often we just take the color of light for granted—you flip the switch, and you get light. But GE reveal® transforms a room and dramatically reveals finishes and furnishings in a way that traditional lighting cannot,” said Mary Beth Gotti, GE’s residential lighting design expert and manager of the GE Lighting Institute. “GE reveal® LED lighting brings energy savings and a fresh new look to a room, enhancing colors and removing the yellowish haze that we don’t even realize is there until it’s gone.”

GE reveal® LED lighting appeals to the energy-efficient lighting consumer looking to make a design statement. The GE reveal® LED bulb uses 80 percent less energy than the traditional incandescent and lasts 13.7 years based on three hours of operation per day. The LED bulb also has the familiar size and shape of an incandescent bulb and offers dimming controls to create an ambiance for entertaining or simple everyday living. GE reveal® LED lighting is now available in 40- and 60-watt replacements for general purpose use, such as table and floor lamps, as well as the BR-30 indoor floodlight for track and recessed lighting in the kitchen, bathroom, dining and living room.

You can find GE reveal® LED lighting on store shelves at major retailers such as Canadian Tire. For more information about GE reveal® LED light bulbs, visit GE Lighting’s website.