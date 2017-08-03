Homepage » Earth » Why Dry Cleaning Clothes May Be Harmful To Your Health

Why Dry Cleaning Clothes May Be Harmful To Your Health

Why you shouldn’t dry clean your “Dry Clean Only” clothes

Spilled BBQ sauce on your favourite shirt this weekend? Dry cleaning may be your go-to, but did you know PERC, a toxic chemical that’s been phased out in several jurisdictions around the world, is the most commonly used solvent in Canada? Read two common misconceptions about “Dry Clean Only” clothing labels and tips on how you can clean your linen, silks, and cottons the greener, non-toxic way.
Learn some tips on how you can clean your linen, silks, and cottons the greener, non-toxic way
Learn some #tipsandtricks for cleaning your linen, silks, and cottons the greener #toxicfree way
