New Way Of Experiencing New York Adirondack Mountains

Wild Walk, or the “High Line of the Forest” is changing the way people experience and interact with nature, and is just another reason to travel to the revered Adirondack Mountains this summer.

An elevated path that takes visitors up a winding trail of bridges and platforms from ground level to breathtaking treetops, Wild Walk gives visitors a novel and one-of-a-kind perspective on nature from groundbreaking angles such as a four-story twig tree house, swinging bridges, a human-sized spider’s web hovering 24-feet off the ground and a walk through a giant dead tree to see the amazing life thriving within.

Wild Walk Preview Video from The Wild Center on Vimeo.

Demonstrations at vantage points throughout the walk bring everything to life, such as how spiders can 3D print different threads for different uses, that within a dead tree is actually something more like a high rise building filled with life, and more.

Quick Facts:

This summer marks the 11 th anniversary of The Wild Center, a pioneering “un-museum” that helps people not only explore the Adirondacks but their relationship with nature.

of Gas Prices: If gas prices decrease as predicted and with travelers heightened interest in exploring the US – this is the summer for road trips

If gas prices decrease as predicted and with travelers heightened interest in exploring the US – this is the summer for road trips The Power of Awe: Studies show that a sense of awe (often caused by majestic, natural landscapes) can make you happier, less-stressed, and more creative – one more reason to make nature a focus for summer travels this year

Studies show that a sense of awe (often caused by majestic, natural landscapes) can make you happier, less-stressed, and more creative – one more reason to make nature a focus for summer travels this year Adirondacks: The untouched and authentic Upstate New York experience for all ages with additional attractions including camping, glamping, kayaking, local breweries, wineries, farmer’s markets, Lake Placid and more

The untouched and authentic Upstate New York experience for all ages with additional attractions including camping, glamping, kayaking, local breweries, wineries, farmer’s markets, Lake Placid and more Family Travel: Educational and entertaining trips where kids are safe to run free and explore; the boardwalk is also wheelchair and stroller accessible

Educational and entertaining trips where kids are safe to run free and explore; the boardwalk is also wheelchair and stroller accessible Accessibility: Wild Walk is accessible to people of all generations and abilities. There will be side paths and options to take, suspension bridges, and stairs down, but the entire main structure, from the trail leading to Feeder Alley all the way to the viewing pod on the final tower platform was built specifically so that it would afford everyone the chance to experience the Walk.

