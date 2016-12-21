Human Consciousness With Artificial Intelligence Meet In Designer’s Fabrics

By -

Featured Designer Brian Swift used PAOM to print fabric for his latest collection inspired by the Technological Singularity: a theoretical time in which human consciousness and Artificial Intelligence merge and become a new, unrecognizable species.

Brian collaborated with a machine learning algorithm to imbibe his photographs with a psychedelic quality. These computer generated compositions were then printed onto fabric and used throughout his latest collection.

For more work check out Brian’s site brianswift.com

