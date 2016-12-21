Homepage » Fashion » Human Consciousness With Artificial Intelligence Meet In Designer’s Fabrics

Human Consciousness With Artificial Intelligence Meet In Designer’s Fabrics

print all over me ai fabric banner

Featured Designer Brian Swift used PAOM to print fabric for his latest collection inspired by the Technological Singularity: a theoretical time in which human consciousness and Artificial Intelligence merge and become a new, unrecognizable species.

shop the designer PAOMBrian collaborated with a machine learning algorithm to imbibe his photographs with a psychedelic quality. These computer generated compositions were then printed onto fabric and used throughout his latest collection.

brian swift tshirt

For more work check out Brian’s site brianswift.com

print all over me ai fabric brian swiftdesigns

paom smiley face

Supplemental- MONA the world’s first artificial intelligence clothing designer

