Nanotechnology Gloves For Phone Use In Cold Weather

Crafted with poise and quality

Designed by Remy Nagelmaeker (Co-founder) with subtleness in mind, the new gloves were formed according to Mujjo's signature aesthetics. Crafted with poise and quality, the gloves present characteristics of masculinity with carefully considered materials. The matte finishing of the leather allows for a well-balanced iconic look in uniform dark tones along with a few areas of contrast intensifying the low-key design.These gloves are equipped with a magnetic snap closure, ensuring strong holding power while reducing tension on the strap during opening / closing.

Powered by nanotechnology

Powered by state of the art nanotechnology, which mimics the conductive properties of the human skin, Mujjo’s touchscreen gloves offer an unrestricted touchscreen experience and enable the user to utilize all fingers and even the palm of their hand.

To make the gloves compatible with touchscreen, nanotechnology is infused into premium Ethiopian lambskin known for offering the best isolation properties of any kind of leather. The technology functions independently from the human skin which enables us to fully insulate the gloves with a soft and warm cashmere lining.

A great gift for someone

There’s no doubt our product would make for a great gift for someone, which is why we’ve put serious effort into designing the gift box. It is important to us that the high-quality of these leather gloves radiates through the packaging. The gift box package embodies the low-key personality of the gloves, delicate yet striking. Made with attention to detail, the materials are of uniform dark tones and contrasting textures.

Mujjo pioneered unrestricted touchscreen gloves and has continued to improve and evolve on all aspects of the designs ever since. For the Silo, Jarrod Barker.