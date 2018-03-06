Support Needed To Ensure Clean Water Supplies In Ontario Greenbelt

By -

Dear Silo, in December last year 2017, the Province launched a consultation process on expanding the Greenbelt to protect critical water resources in Ontario. While several significant water systems are included in the proposal, key vulnerable areas are missing.

We have 24 hours to tell the government to expand their proposal to ensure clean water supplies for future generations.

Over 1.25 million people in our region rely on groundwater for their drinking needs. And, our lakes and wetlands are home to numerous at-risk species of fish and wildlife. We urgently need features like moraines, wetlands and headwaters that filter and store water protected from the impacts of urban sprawl and climate change.

9 in 10 Ontarians support the Greenbelt’s protection of water, farmland and nature. You can be one of them.

Together we can grow the Greenbelt to protect our most precious resource, water.

