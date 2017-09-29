The Latest Odds On F1 Drivers Championship

By -

If you’ve been paying attention to the races so far, it’s no surprise the United Kingdom’s Lewis Hamilton (team Mercedes ) , Finland’s Valterri Bottas (team Mercedes) and Germany’s Sebastian Vettel (team Ferrari) are poised to battle for the crown and the odds continue to get more interesting.

Back and Forth

Hamilton, a 3 time F1 crown winner, currently sits with a 28 point lead after winning the race in Singapore. It’s a slim lead and until the last two races, Vettel was the front runner in points.

It’s this sort of drama and excitement that makes F1 an edge of seat experience. Wagering on one factor alone does not necessarily mean a sure cash in. In Singapore a mistake at the starting line left Vettel, a 4 time F1 crown winner,who had the Pole Position, unable to finish and pointless. This can only mean added pressure as he chases back the lead- one that he held over Hamilton for most of the 2017 season.

Valterri Bottas is not to be taken lightly. Two weeks ago he was rewarded by Mercedes with a contract extension for his consistently impressive driving this year- having won both the Austria and Russia GP. Complicating matters is the fact that he is a team member of Hamilton’s and considered a very fair and sportsmanlike driver. Will he help Hamilton win if he can’t close the gap and compete for the crown? Here’s the latest odds from Sports William Hill.

Not Long to Go

There are only 6 races to go- with the last ever Malaysian Grand Prix coming up next. That is most certainly a favorite track of Vettels and a race he has won 4 times.

Starts below are in Toronto, Canada local time.

Malaysian Grand Prix, Kuala Lumpur ( 2.7601, 101.7370) Next 1 October 03:00

First Practice Session, Malaysian Formula 1 Grand Prix Kuala Lumpur (2.7601, 101.7370) 28 September 23:00

Second Practice Session, Malaysian Formula 1 Grand Prix Kuala Lumpur (2.7601, 101.7370) 29 September 03:00

Third Practice Session, Malaysian Formula 1 Grand Prix Kuala Lumpur (2.7601, 101.7370) 30 September 02:00

Qualifying Session, Malaysian Formula 1 Grand Prix Kuala Lumpur (2.7601, 101.7370) 30 September 05:00

Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka ( 35.3689, 138.9256) 8 October 01:00

United States Grand Prix, Austin ( 30.1328, -97.6411) 22 October 15:00

Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City ( 19.4028, -99.0986) 29 October 15:00

Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo ( -23.7014, -46.6969) 12 November 11:00

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina ( 24.4821, 54.3482) 26 November 12:00