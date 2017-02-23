Holistic Dentistry Using Intravenous Vitamin C In Silver Filling Removal Procedures

By -

When looking for a dentist, we look for the most experienced – more so in the highly specialized field of holistic dentistry. Clients travel from as far as Europe and Africa to have Dr. David Villarreal remove old ‘silver’ fillings and their damaging effects on health. While he has removed 20,000 in his 30-year career, it’s his methods that are so sought after.

You might have heard that mercury in your “silver fillings” could be harmful to your health, but that’s not all that could be slowly killing you!

Any dental material in your mouth that is not compatible with your particular body chemistry is likely to be suppressing and stressing your immune system. The suppression of the immune system can lead to a host of illnesses from frequent colds to autoimmune diseases to far worse conditions.

“Traditional medical practitioners and the public at large do not realize that what occurs in the mouth doesn’t end at the neck. The mouth is the gateway to our overall health and impacts nearly every aspect of the body.” says Villarreal, a leading spokesman for bio-compatible dentistry.

Villarreal employs a procedure that ensures there is a perfect match between your filling material and individual body chemistry. Performing a blood compatibility evaluation, he pinpoints the right material and offers dozens of different aesthetically pleasing composites – whichever works best to maintain optimum health and help heal the immune system.

Villarreal’s practice, BioDental Healing in Newbury Park, CA, is also renowned for the strict bio-protective protocols that he employs in removing silver amalgam fillings with mercury in them. Amalgam fillings contain 50% mercury, which is the most toxic, non-radioactive element on Earth—more toxic than lead, arsenic or cadmium, according to scientists. Studies show that mercury—heavy metal poisoning–has been linked to Multiple Sclerosis, ALS, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, Lupus, Parkinson’s, arthritis and many other auto immune diseases, not always apparent until many years after the filling is applied. Removing them can be dangerous to all parties when particles are released into the air. Most European countries banned mercury fillings nearly 40 years ago.

Villarreal employs a host of procedures that protect everyone in the process. The doctor and his team don special protective gear including gas mask, gloves and contamination-free coverings, and the patient is provided complete draping and protective eye wear. Using extra protective covering in the patient’s mouth and a suction system that ensures all significant mercury particles are contained – they take it a step further by using an ionizer in the room and a mercury separator that ensures none gets into water systems or oceans (and which is periodically cleared by the EPA for proper disposal).

A naturopathic doctor is on hand to administer intravenous vitamin C in order to help pull the heavy metals out of the system so they can exit the body as waste. The vitamin C also offsets any possible negative health consequences or withdrawal symptoms that may arise from the extraction of the heavy metals from the system. “This is called Ozone dentistry,” says Villarreal, “We’re purifying and sterilizing the tooth so it can be filled with a more healthful alternative. But it’s important to note that there are many white fillings that also have heavy metals in them.”

People come from as far away as Europe and South Africa to have their mercury fillings removed by Villarreal in a non-toxic and environmentally safe way. He has removed more than 20,000 in his 30-year career. Filling removal accounts for 75% of his practice.

“But what gives me the most satisfaction is that people report back that they have seen significant overall health benefits and often the elimination of specific conditions that they didn’t perceive were related to their teeth at all,” says Villarreal. “Physicians and dentists have been using mercury for more than 200 years. But we are way past old fashioned dentistry. Today, we have the ability to ensure more than oral health with bio-compatible materials and practices.” For the Silo, Jarrod Barker.



Supplemental-

Ancient “fish eating” Mercury contamination discovered http://www.archaeology.org/issues/110-1311/trenches/1387-denmark-medieval-cemetery-mercury-in-soil