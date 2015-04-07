Alten’s book VOSTOK- Was President Obama warned against UFO Investigation?

By -

What is it about the idea of UFOs that makes people nervous? While there have been many documented incidents over the years (with no other logical explanation), the government still won’t discuss it – and even pilots rarely report sightings for fear of losing their job. Steve Alten, New York Times bestselling author, isn’t afraid to talk about it. In fact, he weaves classified information on UFOs throughout his latest riveting book, Vostok.

Last month, Obama Advisor John Podesta revealed that his biggest regret since leaving office was “keeping the UFO issue a secret.” Now, a new book by NY Times bestselling author Steve Alten, has blown the lid off those secrets. The author’s source – Steven M. Greer, M.D., the world’s foremost authority on Extraterrestrial Intelligence (ETI) and the same person who provided the extensive briefing to John Podesta on UFOs shortly after President Obama took office in 2009.

Dr. Greer, an emergency room physician who left his medical career to dedicate his life to disclosing the truth about UFOs, also briefed James Woolsey, President Clinton’s first CIA director, along with the heads of the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Head of Intelligence Joint Staff, members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and a select number of Congressmen.

Best-selling author Steve Alten incorporated over thirty hours of private interviews with Dr. Greer into the storyline of Vostok (Rebel Press). Fans of thrillers will be drawn into the story – Vostok is a very real 15 million-year-old sub-glacial lake located beneath two-and-a-half miles of ice in East Antarctica. Incredibly, there is also a magnetic anomaly inside the lake that has baffled experts as to what it could be. Three scientists are selected to venture into this underwater realm in a submersible. What they discover will keep readers frantically turning pages…



But Vostok is much more. The thriller exposes a secret transnational Cabal which draws an estimated $80 billion Black Ops budget from US taxpayers with no congressional oversight. Made up of bankers, oil oligarchs, and members of the military industrial complex, the Cabal has used its influence to improperly seize over 5,100 US patents, many for new energy devices that would replace fossil fuels. As a result, clean free energy systems that would literally transform the planet (and the dominant U.S. macro-economy) have been black-shelved, their inventors threatened… and worse.



According to the author and his source, “presidents Clinton and Obama were both ‘warned off’ pursuing their UFO investigations; Clinton when CIA Director William Colby was murdered after he decided to cross the powers-that-be, and Obama on his trip to Norway to accept his Nobel Peace Prize when a Scaler weapon blast (an ET technology reverse-engineered decades ago) caused the Oslo night sky to light up with a blue spiral.” Vostok names names, along with the locations of super secret military bases where ARVs (Alien Reproduction Vehicles) are harbored and may one day be used in the ultimate false flag event.



