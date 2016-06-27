Still Think UFO ‘s Are Fringe? Highlights From 2016 Brant Cosmic Expo

Pretty Posts
How do you take in and digest a weekend of UFO lectures when multiple talks happen simultaneously in multiple locations? That was the challenge I faced at the well attended Brant Cosmic UFO Expo. You see, the programming ran deep [click here to learn more] and I felt a certain allegiance to those speakers best representing an open-minded but scientific and factual approach to the UFO phenomena. For the record, UFO’s are becoming less and less a fringe new age topic. Recently, Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has made several interesting comments about her position on UFO’s (or using the modern term: UAP’s- unidentified aerial phenomena). Should she be elected she has stated that #disclosure will be forthcoming and if UAP’s are indeed real and do not hold a national security threat all information will be publicly revealed. Still think UFO’s are fringe? I didn’t think so. For the Silo, Jarrod Barker.
Some of the highlights for me included:
- Sitting this close to UFO legend Travis Dalton
- Friday night screening of Travis’ retrospective “what happened” film
- Good times- meeting and talking with other UFO enthusiasts
- Fantastic group meal catered by the Best Western Brant Park Inn and delicious pie for dessert
- World renowned Speaker and sometime AM Coast to Coast guest host Richard Dolan emphasized the threat that UFO technology poses to the Oil Economy
- Outside the various lecture locations there were interesting vendors and organizations such as FIGU Landesgruppe Canada who displayed a sick compendium of Ancient Symbols from all over the world
- Nick Pope travelled from Britain to explain the recent massive UFO document release by the British Department of Defense
- The Calvine UFO photo! (Well not the actual photo- but a reconstruction that Nick helped create based on the original photo that used to be on his office wall)
- Speaking with the lovely Elizabeth April about Past Life Exploration and her process of painting “inter-dimensional self-portraits
UPDATE- New CIA Document Reveals Carl Jung Accused The Air Force Of Withholding Information On UFOs
http://www.collective-evolution.com/2017/03/01/new-cia-document-reveals-carl-jung-accused-the-air-force-of-withholding-information-on-ufos/
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP68-00046R000200090032-4.pdf