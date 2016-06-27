Homepage » Culture » Still Think UFO ‘s Are Fringe? Highlights From 2016 Brant Cosmic Expo

Still Think UFO ‘s Are Fringe? Highlights From 2016 Brant Cosmic Expo

Brant Cosmic Expo Banner Calcine Photo

How do you take in and digest a weekend of UFO lectures when multiple talks happen simultaneously in multiple locations? That was the challenge I faced at the well attended Brant Cosmic UFO Expo. You see, the programming ran deep [click here to learn more] and I felt a certain allegiance to those speakers best representing an open-minded but scientific and factual approach to the UFO phenomena.  For the record, UFO’s are becoming less and less a fringe new age topic. Recently, Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has made several interesting comments about her position on UFO’s (or using the modern term: UAP’s- unidentified aerial phenomena). Should she be elected she has stated that #disclosure will be forthcoming and if UAP’s are indeed real and do not hold a national security threat all information will be publicly revealed. Still think UFO’s are fringe? I didn’t think so. For the Silo, Jarrod Barker.

Some of the highlights for me included:

Travis Wlton Fire In The Sky

  • Sitting this close to UFO legend Travis Dalton
  • Friday night screening of Travis’ retrospective “what happened” film

Friday Night Dinner at Best Western Brant Park Inn

  • Good times- meeting and talking with other UFO enthusiasts
  • Fantastic group meal catered by the Best Western Brant Park Inn and delicious pie for dessert

 

Richard Dolan

FIGU Rep with Book of Ancient Symbols

  • Outside the various lecture locations there were interesting vendors and organizations such as FIGU Landesgruppe Canada  who displayed a sick compendium of Ancient Symbols from all over the world

Nick Pope Calvine Incident

Elizabeth April Past Life Exploration

  • Speaking with the lovely Elizabeth April about Past Life Exploration and her process of painting “inter-dimensional self-portraits

 

Click me! Interstellar Music and Sound from the Future Past.

Click me! Interstellar Music and Sound from the Future Past.

