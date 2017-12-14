My Road To VR Toronto Art

By -

My name is Olga and I’m a Virtual Reality VR artist/sculptor based in Toronto,Ontario.

In 2016 I was hired by Google to create VR experience for YouTube Plus event. This was my first introduction to Google Tiltbrush. I live painted the Toronto skyline in front of hundreds of people.

Since then I was involved in Google projects and many other events and conferences. My VR works were featured on national media chains such as the CBC and Space Channel. I would very much like to share them with you as well. Since Russian is my native language, I often prefer to speak through video and if a picture is worth a thousand words then a video must be worth even more.

The presentation “ My road to VR art” is about how my traditional art skills and experiences translated into the Virtual Reality VR world

I am very passionate about this new medium. I have talent and humour and would love to work on big VR / AR art project. Perhaps there are others like me, looking to collaborate? I would be happy to hear from you.