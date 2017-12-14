My Road To VR Toronto Art

Pretty Posts
- George Bailey’s Worthy Road Trips: Part2 New York State
- New “Vape Jazz (tronica)” release from Ganfunkel features Miles Davis Alumni
- Get gov’t out of business- time to privatize Hydro One and OPG says MPP Barrett
- Green Party of Ontario urges for indie review of provinces Nuclear costs
- Mayor’s Coalition & MPP Naqvi supporting new OPP Police Cost billing Model
My name is Olga and I’m a Virtual Reality VR artist/sculptor based in Toronto,Ontario.
In 2016 I was hired by Google to create VR experience for YouTube Plus event. This was my first introduction to Google Tiltbrush. I live painted the Toronto skyline in front of hundreds of people.
Since then I was involved in Google projects and many other events and conferences. My VR works were featured on national media chains such as the CBC and Space Channel. I would very much like to share them with you as well. Since Russian is my native language, I often prefer to speak through video and if a picture is worth a thousand words then a video must be worth even more.
The presentation “ My road to VR art” is about how my traditional art skills and experiences translated into the Virtual Reality VR world.
I am very passionate about this new medium. I have talent and humour and would love to work on big VR / AR art project. Perhaps there are others like me, looking to collaborate? I would be happy to hear from you.
Happy holidays!
Olga Nabatova.
Leave a Reply