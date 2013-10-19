Ontario Greens: Canada European Union Trade Deal Extends To Municipalities

Pretty Posts
Ontario Greens are calling for a public review on the EU trade deal before its final approval.
(Queen’s Park): GPO leader Mike Schreiner is demanding that Premier Wynne conduct a public review on CETA (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) before Ontario approves the deal.
“The people of Ontario deserve the right to accept or reject CETA’s sweeping changes before the deal is finalized,” says Schreiner. “Ontario cannot let CETA sell out local decision making, local purchasing policies, and sovereignty over our natural resources and public services without
a public debate on costs and benefits.”
The GPO has raised concerns over CETA in the past. In a letter to then Premier McGuinty last year, the GPO asked to Premier to:
* exempt natural resources, local purchasing programs, public utilities and services such as education and health care, and municipalities from CETA;
* demand open and transparent negotiations, and
* insist the dispute mechanisms are open and fair.
“The Green Party supports free, fair trade with Europe, but NAFTA has taught us that we need to think these things through to prevent
expensive problems after the treaty is signed,” says Schreiner. “Ontarians need to be in control of fundamental decisions about their province and their economy.”
This would be the first trade deal that extends to provinces and municipalities. Over 50 municipalities and school boards have sought an exemption from CETA.
“Ontario must have a public review before approving such sweeping changes to our democratic institutions and local economies,” says Schreiner. “We can’t sell out our sovereignty to multi-national corporations without the people having a voice on the final details of this deal.” For the Silo, Becky Smit
Supplemental- What exactly is CETA supposed to be? http://www.actionplan.gc.ca/en/content/ceta-aecg/canada-eu-trade-agreement
In 2009 conspiracy reports of a Super NAFTA highway made headlines in the US. Here is a CNN brief:
Legislative Assembly Manitoba From 2007- Announcements of a Winnipeg ‘in land port’ with preclearance for international shipping , and a super NAFTA highway joining Manitoba with the US and Mexico via a mid continent trade corridor:
Remains unknown where NAFTA talking going….
As Haldimand-Norfolk MPP and Opposition Ag Critic, I went to bat for agri-business during a ceremony speech on the Premier’s Award for Agri-Food Innovation Excellence I emphasized NAFTA is important to the agriculture community. . It’s a very important ceremony to pay tribute and to recognize those farmers who are out there at the forefront. For example local sheep farmer Carrie Woolley.
President Trump has repeatedly stated he would tear up NAFTA. Now such a move would require a sign-off from Congress. However, the president can unilaterally sign executive orders regarding tariffs.
The United States is Ontario’s primary destination for international merchandise exports, representing over 80 per cent.
As well, no other country buys more goods and services that are made in the USA than does Canada, to the tune of something like $322 billion a year.
Factories and the farms in both countries are linked through just-in-time supply chains that crisscross the border. Investment, productivity and competitiveness in both countries are by and large supported by harmonized regulation and common rules.
NAFTA negotiations started Aug. 16. It remains unknown where we’re going. I hope it’s really a modernization of the agreement, essentially moving free trade to a system of fair trade.
For more information contact me, MPP Toby Barrett at 519-428-0446 or toby.barrett@pc.ola.org Please mention The Silo when contacting.