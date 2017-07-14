No Cost Auto Coupon Button Applies Savings At Checkout For Online Shopping

By -

I’d like to tell you about an easy shopping hack that moves coupon clipping into the 21st Century.

Gumdrop by Goodshop is a new free browser button which automatically finds and applies the best coupons at checkout when you are shopping online at more than 30,000 retailers including Kohl’s, Toys R Us and Amazon. It takes just a few seconds to add and then you can enjoy big discounts and save precious time by not having to search for antiquated ‘print’ coupons or cut and paste promo codes!

In addition, if you select a cause, a portion of what you spend at participating stores will be donated to that cause for free.

To date, Gumdrop has saved shoppers more than $100 million USD and donated nearly $13 million USD which has gone to find homes for stray animals, build playgrounds, fund cancer research and more. For the Silo, J.J. Ramberg.