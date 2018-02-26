Homepage » Culture » Fictional Vaping Devices For Pop Culture Icons

Fictional Vaping Devices For Pop Culture Icons

Gandalf and his vaping device

Post Tags

Pretty Posts

By -

Have you ever wondered what kind of vaping device fictional characters from the movies would use if they started vaping? Our friends at greyhaze.co.uk have and they sent us this infographic! Below is a selection of some of the most well-known fictional movie characters and how they imagine their vaping device would look. They’ve also added in a few special features that you could only find in the fictional world.

Are there any missing characters that you would like to see? Leave your comments at the end of the post below or upload us a video message using this handy recorder button-  

 

Fictional vaping devices for pop culture icons.

The Silo

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

00:00:00
Powered by VIDRACK.com