Fictional vaping devices for pop culture icons.

Pretty Posts
- Griots And A Strong Sense Of What Hip-Hop Means
- Ontario provides Cattle Feeders with $10,000,000 for risk fund and local food strategy
- Words A Spoken Word Poem
- Mediocrity Prevents A Peoples Revolution Against Publishing Giants
- Still time to apply for schools, community to apply for GRCA enviro grants
Have you ever wondered what kind of vaping device fictional characters from the movies would use if they started vaping? Our friends at greyhaze.co.uk have and they sent us this infographic! Below is a selection of some of the most well-known fictional movie characters and how they imagine their vaping device would look. They’ve also added in a few special features that you could only find in the fictional world.
Are there any missing characters that you would like to see? Leave your comments at the end of the post below or upload us a video message using this handy recorder button-
Leave a Reply