Disney Buys 21st Century Fox Readies New Streaming Service

Pretty Posts
- 13% Of All Working Ontarians Are Public Sector Employees
- Ontario Making Life A Little Easier For Families
- Visionect And Heckler Design Collab On JOAN Digital Office Displays
- Ontario Lib’s move to ‘shut down’ unlicensed Child Care- will present Bill
- Barrett: Ministry of Community and Social Services has not established acceptable standards of service
Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox means that the House of Mouse now controls a huge amount of our most beloved films and television series.
Announced in December 2017 and expected to take until at least 2021 to complete, this $66.1 Billion USD deal (that included taking on a size-able debt portfolio from Fox) ranks among the largest mergers of its kind in history.
We’ve compared these media giants, looked at the potential impact of the deal on both their own employees and the end user and demonstrated how Disney is looking to leverage this deal to break into new markets.
Read on to see how the merger will affect everything from television and the cinema box office to streaming platforms and sports broadcasting this comprehensive infographic from our friends at abcfinancial.co.uk.
Leave a Reply