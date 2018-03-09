Disney Buys 21st Century Fox Readies New Streaming Service

By -

Announced in December 2017 and expected to take until at least 2021 to complete, this $66.1 Billion USD deal (that included taking on a size-able debt portfolio from Fox) ranks among the largest mergers of its kind in history.

We’ve compared these media giants, looked at the potential impact of the deal on both their own employees and the end user and demonstrated how Disney is looking to leverage this deal to break into new markets.

