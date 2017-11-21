The Movies With The Most Claustrophobia

Pretty Posts
- Mayor Hewitt has Haldimand rated AA- ahead of Norfolk and other peer Counties
- Self-publisher makes case for critical reviews
- Lib’s- PC Caucus Turns Its Back On Kids By Voting Down Bill 89
- Silo travel- Crop Circles & Sacred Sites of England 2013 Tour
- Ontario Greens announce two new by-election candidates for February
Claustrophobia. Few feelings create anxiety more than being trapped in a small confined space. Many films take advantage of this discomfort, often being filmed in one location or room for the entire movie.
We look here at some of the best, ranked in order of their claustrophobic factor. Did we miss one? Do you disagree with our ranking? Leave us a video comment by clicking the record button- we’d love to hear what you think.
Leave a Reply