5 Tips For Choosing Good Immigration Lawyers

You increase your chances of approval when working with a specialist in immigration law. However, you must be careful when choosing a lawyer in order to avoid falling into the wrong hands. Many fraudsters take advantage of applicants who are doing everything they can to move to Canada or any other country. You may pay a high fee for poor services if you make the wrong decision. Some rogue lawyers or consultants do not even deliver the service but give endless excuses after receiving the fees. Here are some tips to help you choose the right immigration lawyer.

1. Utilize Your Consultation Fee Fully

You have an opportunity to ask all manner of questions and judge the quality of services during the consultation process. Ask as many questions as you can about the process. You may only have a few minutes to interact with the lawyer if the firm charges a low consultation fee. However, you can utilize that time fully and determine if the lawyer has enough experience in handling the immigration process.

2. Hire a Specialist

The major reason why you should hire an immigration lawyer is to ensure that your application is completed and submitted within the deadline. If a lawyer handles all types of legal cases, he or she may not have expertise in your type of application. The lawyer may miss some requirements if immigration is not his or her specialty. Ask about the range of services during the consultation process to determine if the lawyer is a specialist in immigration law.

3. Ask About the Fees Before Signing the Contract

A fraudulent lawyer will rush you to sign a contract even before you discuss the fees. Do not fall for this trick with any lawyer. Discuss the fees and agree before signing a contract. The best lawyers will give you an option to choose fixed fees payable in installments. Determine the best rate depending on the nature of services or case and ensure that the agreement appears on the contract. This brings us to another important tip.

4. Ensure that Both of You Sign a Written Contract

Insist on a written contract even if you trust the lawyer. Many lawyers know that clients expect a written document before agreeing to use their services. Fraudulent lawyers will leave out some important clauses such as the fees charged. Others will push you to sign the documents but fail to sign their part. Do not take any excuses for delays in signing the contract. Go through the document to ensure that it is accurate and comprehensive. Ensure that the lawyer signs the necessary parts and keep a copy of the contract.

5. Trust Your Gut

If you develop any doubts during the consultation process or regular communication, stop the negotiations immediately and get another lawyer. Discontinue the process if the lawyer gives dishonest answers even for the simplest questions. If your intuition tells you that a lawyer is not interested in meeting your needs, trust it and move on. If it feels wrong, there are high chances that you are talking to the wrong immigration lawyer.



Hiring the right immigration lawyer is the best decision you can make if you want to move to another country. An immigration specialist will make sure the application process is fast and easier and will relieve much of the stress associated with the whole process. Taking the time to ensure that you have the right lawyer is an essential first step in the process. For the Silo, Dimitry Karloff.