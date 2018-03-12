Clairtone Stereo Equipment Is Vintage Art Of Canada

By -

The Art of Clairtone: The Making of a Design Icon, 1958-1971 is a fully illustrated stylish look back at the stereo story behind a Canadian design icon. This handsome hardcover is by Nina Munk and Rachel Gotlieb and is available on Amazon.

“At its peak in the 1960s, Clairtone Sound Corporation was one of the most admired companies in the field of electronics. Founded by Peter Munk and David Gilmour in Toronto, Canada, Clairtone made the wildly modern Project G hi-fi system and, later, the G-TV. The commercial, shot in July 1967 by famous Canadian cinematographer Frank Spiess, was produced by Young & Rubicam. It features Munk and Gilmour, then in their 30s, at a studio in Toronto and includes footage from Clairtone’s infamous factory in Stellarton, Nova Scotia.” east19thstreet via YouTube

Hardcover: 176 pages

176 pages Publisher: McClelland & Stewart; 1st Ed. edition (April 22, 2008)

McClelland & Stewart; 1st Ed. edition (April 22, 2008) Language: English

English ISBN-10: 0771065078

0771065078 ISBN-13: 978-0771065071

Featured Image- vornadoblog.blogspot.com

Supplemental- Caring for Oiled Walnut Wood (Table) http://www.doityourself.com/forum/furniture-wood-cabinetry-finishing/371338-best-oil-care-oiled-walnut-slab-table.html