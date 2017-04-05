The Strength Of The Past And Its Great Might

By -

Within the last generation archaeology has undergone a major transformation, developing from an independent small-scale activity, based upon museums and a few university departments, into a large-scale state organization based upon national legislation.

This has entailed an increase in resources on an unprecedented scale, and has drastically changed the profile of archaeology, which is now firmly fixed within the political and national domains. Moreover, decision making within the discipline has shifted from museums and university departments towards various new national agencies for the conservation and protection of the cultural heritage.

The consequences of this development for the discipline as a whole had remained largely unnoticed until …..click here to read the complete electronic essay by Kristian Kristiansen University of Gothenburg.

