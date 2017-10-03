A new photo of Merlin that our staff discovered. The photo was taken by Monica Ross, a biologist with Sea to Shore Alliance, in February 2012.

Monica Ross also took this photo of Brutus in February 2010. Both Merlin and Brutus were sighted in a spring north of Blue Spring State Park. You can adopt Merlin, Brutus or other manatees at savethemanatee.org/adopt.

A new photo of Ginger from manatee researchers at Mote Marine Laboratory. This photo was taken in 2015.

Cora Berchem, Save the Manatee Club’s Multimedia Specialist, spotted a manatee with distinctive scars on the webcams this summer. The short video above was sent to the USGS Sirenia Project, who maintains a database of distinctively scarred manatees statewide. “The manatee was identified as BS041, “Three Notch,” who hasn’t been seen at Blue Spring since 1993!” said Cora. “However, he’s been documented in Brevard County and even Miami in 2011 and 2014. So now we’re seeing if any other sightings of him have come in elsewhere. It’s so fascinating that he’s suddenly back at Blue Spring in the summer!” (Video ©Save the Manatee Club)

In August, photographer David Schrichte captured some manatees making a summer visit to Blue Springs Park in Gilchrist County, Florida.

David also spotted a manatee in the Santa Fe River in August 2017. Check out his other beautiful manatee photos at ManateePics.com. David donates the use of his manatee photos to Save the Manatee Club, and we are so grateful for his help!

Watch a video of adoptee Gator playing with friends at Blue Spring State Park on March 5, 2017. Gator is identified by the large white scars on his right rear side. You can adopt Gator or other manatees at savethemanatee.org/adopt.

Pictured above is Peaches, the first calf and son of former adoptee Georgia. Peaches made a summer visit to Blue Spring State Park on June 19th of this year and was spotted on the Blue Spring webcams .

Volusia, a well-known manatee who winters at Blue Spring State Park, was spotted on the webcam with a yearling on April 18th. Volusia gave birth to twins in 2014.

See the manatee activity under the research canoe as Manatee Specialist Wayne Hartley drifts down the spring run at Blue Spring State Park during the 2016 – 2017 Manatee Season. Watch more manatee activity at ManaTV.org.