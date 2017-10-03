A new photo of Merlin that our staff discovered. The photo was taken by Monica Ross, a biologist with Sea to Shore Alliance, in February 2012.
Monica Ross also took this photo of Brutus in February 2010. Both Merlin and Brutus were sighted in a spring north of Blue Spring State Park. You can adopt Merlin, Brutus or other manatees at savethemanatee.org/adopt.
A new photo of Ginger from manatee researchers at Mote Marine Laboratory. This photo was taken in 2015.
In August, photographer David Schrichte captured some manatees making a summer visit to Blue Springs Park in Gilchrist County, Florida.
David also spotted a manatee in the Santa Fe River in August 2017. Check out his other beautiful manatee photos at ManateePics.com. David donates the use of his manatee photos to Save the Manatee Club, and we are so grateful for his help!
Watch a video of adoptee Gator playing with friends at Blue Spring State Park on March 5, 2017. Gator is identified by the large white scars on his right rear side. You can adopt Gator or other manatees at savethemanatee.org/adopt.
Pictured above is Peaches, the first calf and son of former adoptee Georgia. Peaches made a summer visit to Blue Spring State Park on June 19th of this year and was spotted on the Blue Spring webcams .
Volusia, a well-known manatee who winters at Blue Spring State Park, was spotted on the webcam with a yearling on April 18th. Volusia gave birth to twins in 2014.
See the manatee activity under the research canoe as Manatee Specialist Wayne Hartley drifts down the spring run at Blue Spring State Park during the 2016 – 2017 Manatee Season. Watch more manatee activity at ManaTV.org.
In Memory of Snooty: In July, we were saddened by the death of Snooty, the world’s oldest manatee in captivity. Save the Manatee Club offers sympathies to the staff and friends of the South Florida Museum and appreciation for what Snooty meant to the cause of manatee awareness. Read more about Snooty’s life in Epilogue: Snooty, 69, A Breed Apart From Other Manatees at the Tampa Bay Times, featuring an interview with Patrick Rose, Save the Manatee Club’s Executive Director.
