Ontario’s Throne Speech- “adds $3,000,000 more to our debt” says Barrett

“Meet the new boss, same as the old boss” – Pete Townsend ….As Lieutenant Governor David Onley closed the book on the Throne Speech, it was clear that while some faces may have changed, the song remains the same for a government bent on overspending and underdelivering to the people of Ontario.
Truly a case of ‘meet the new boss, same as the old boss’, the Throne Speech continued the McGuinty legacy – as Ms. Wynne had promised – of ignoring the biggest jobs and debt crisis of our lifetime.
When the new Premier says she wants to build on Mr. McGuinty’s legacy, I question how she could fail to recognize the scandal-plagued cornerstones that legacy is built upon. From e-health, to Caledonia, Ornge and natural gas plant cancellations, the McGuinty-Wynne legacy is a tale of injustice and mismanagement that has cost Ontario taxpayers billions.
Premier Wynne’s first act was to increase cabinet by 25 per cent, adding $3 million more to our debt. That follows deliberate choices to: hand the chequebook over to union bosses at the expense of students and parents; continue the expensive Feed-In Tariff Program; and park the Drummond Commission’s 362 recommendations permanently on the shelf. We saw no initiatives to reduce the size and cost of government – and the Wynne government is backing away from any concept of a wage freeze. Instead of restraint we continue to have a government spending more – doubling our debt over the past nine years – while we’re getting less.
In education alone, the government has increased spending by $8.5 billion per year while science and math scores – as well as student numbers – have actually gone downhill. In health care where we spend 40 cents of every dollar, we watched government waste $2 billion in the e-health scandal. On the energy file we’ve seen $1.3 billion wasted on the politically motivated cancellation of two gas plants in Oakville and Mississauga to save government seats.
Over the past decade, Ontario lost 300,000 good jobs in the manufacturing sector, but at the same time we saw 300,000 more added to an already-bloated government payroll. Last month alone we lost 48,000 jobs in the private sector in the province of Ontario. That’s the greatest number of job losses since the recession. Meantime, we added an additional 9,000 jobs in the public sector. Fewer people are working outside the government paying for more people working inside the government with higher wages, benefits and pensions than those who are paying the taxes.
We see reports from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business indicating public sector workers earn 27 per cent more in wages, pensions and benefits than their counterparts in the private sector. It’s not fair, it’s not equitable and it’s certainly not affordable.
We need a new approach, and it starts with having only as much government as we can afford. Toby Barrett MPP Haldimand-Norfolk
Barrett addresses debt, taxes in Legislature
QUEEN'S PARK – Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett spoke in the Ontario Legislature today against the government record of taxes and debt as the solution to all problems.
“To paraphrase the famous quote from Ben Franklin – in today’s Ontario, nothing can be certain except death, debt and taxes,” Barrett said, while pointing to the folly of mortgaging the future coming generations.
“This government is mortgaging the future of a generation that really doesn’t have a running start due to fiscal mismanagement. It’s not only our children, our grandchildren, future generations who will be burdened with paying off government debt through ever-increasing taxes.”
“Last week’s housing tax is no surprise as the Liberal solution to any problem consists of “taxes, taxes, taxes and more taxes. This housing tax will do nothing to address housing supply and the shortage of residential land.”
Barrett went on to further address Ontario’s tax burden.
“I do question how many new taxes, like this housing tax, have we seen over the past 13 years of present government role,” Barrett said in the Legislature. “How many tax hikes have we seen under both Kathleen and Dalton, the debt doublers?”
ONTARIO LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY
DRAFT HANSARD
Monday, May 24, 2017
Fiscal responsibility
Mr. Toby Barrett: Last year, Ontario became the first province in Canada to rack up over $300 billion in debt. Worse yet, there are plans to add more debt in the future with no plans to cut taxes. To paraphrase a famous quote from Ben Franklin, in today’s Ontario, nothing can be certain except death, debt and taxes.
This government is mortgaging the future of a generation that really doesn’t have a running start due to fiscal mismanagement. It’s not only our children, our grandchildren, future generations who will be burdened with paying off government debt through ever-increasing taxes. Last week’s housing tax is no surprise, as the government solution to any problem seems to consist of taxes, taxes and more taxes. This housing tax will do nothing to address housing supply and the shortage of residential land.
I do question how many new taxes, like this housing tax, have we seen over the past 13 years of present government role. How many tax hikes have we seen under both Kathleen and Dalton, the debt doublers?
Yes, we do need a new approach, but I don’t think it starts with having as much government as we can afford.
Is government actually affordable? Has anyone else, besides a politician, asked if we can “afford” more government?
Do we think we’re getting our money’s worth from government?
Maybe we should only have as much – or as little – government as we actually want.
I think we can all find more efficient and affordable ways to meet our needs without the constant interference of government. The quality and availability of services would probably increase immediately if we had less government.
By all means, pay for all the government you want if you want to be governed. I’m sure there are plenty of people who would love to be paid to govern you.