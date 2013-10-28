NDP & Libs Defeat Pay Equity Bill- MPP Barrett: Govt Union Leaders Calling Shots

Pretty Posts
QUEEN’S PARK -MPP Toby Barrett’s Private Member’s Bill titled The Comprehensive Pay Fairness Act was defeated days ago (Oct 24th) by government and third party MPPs after second reading debate.
“During debate the Liberals and NDP made it very clear they would not support any move towards public sector/private sector pay equity,” Barrett said. “Blocking The Comprehensive Pay Fairness Act leaves little doubt in my mind that government union leaders call the shots in our Ontario Legislature.”
Barrett was heartened, however, by support from organizations such as the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Fair Pensions for All, Canada’s Fraser Institute and Ontario’s PC Party. He also stressed the value of all political parties making their positions public during the legislative debate.
“The wonderful, highly respected economist Don Drummond said it – they have a structural deficit,” said Durham MPP John O’Toole. “He said that prior to the review of the public sector in the context of prior to the next election. That was back in 2011. What he meant there is that we’re basically paying more than the growth in the economy. That’s where you get into the structural deficit. This was not a political statement.”
Barrie MPP Rod Jackson said, “The alternative here to save money, is going to be to go to layoffs, mass layoffs, furloughs, to have wage freezes, program cuts. We need to start looking at other options here.
What the member from Haldimand-Norfolk has done has provided us with an alternative and another option. It’s worth debate.”
Last week Barrett introduced Bill 113, Comprehensive Pay Fairness Act to level the playing field and create transparency in public sector negotiations and fairness for all taxpayers.
On International Women’s Day, MPP Levac is announcing the formation of a new roundtable discussion series in the Brant region entitled “Women in the World of Work.” This roundtable series will focus on empowering working women, addressing the gender wage gap, and smashing the glass ceiling.
It will be an open forum to discuss what working women want and need. The impetus for this roundtable session came from the annual Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Brantford on February 24, 2017. At this breakfast, many women expressed the need to create change in our community on this issue. The sessions will continue this discussion by tackling the continuing obstacles for working women, such as pay equity and fair treatment.
As an active proponent of women’s rights and equality, MPP Levac knows that women make up an integral part of our economy and society, but on average still do not earn as much as men. He is committed to improving the working lives and conditions for Brant’s women, and will continue to build on steps others have taken to help close the gender wage gap.
Honourable Kevin Flynn, the Minister of Labour, has been tasked with leading Ontario’s Gender Wage Gap Working Group. Minister Flynn will attend the inaugural session of “Women in the World of Work’ in Brant in the Spring of 2017.
QUOTES
“I will do everything I can to support working women in Brant. It’s simply unfair that women continue to earn less than men. I believe in equal pay for equal work. I know that on average for every $1.00 earned by a male worker in Ontario, a female worker earns 74 cents. That’s not right and we must do something to fix this. Establishing this roundtable series will continue this very important discussion and support our women in this important fight.”
— MPP Dave Levac
“Building on the progress we’ve already made, we are taking further steps toward breaking down barriers that prevent full participation by women in the workforce. This working group will provide input and expertise in a number of areas in order to help close the gender wage gap, supporting Ontario’s economy and families.”
— Kevin Flynn, Minister of Labour
QUICK FACTS
According to Deloitte’s 2016 analysis, closing the wage gap could boost Ontario’s GDP by 7.9 per cent or more, and increase revenues from personal and sales tax by $2.6 billion.
The Royal Bank of Canada (2005) estimated that personal incomes in Canada would increase by $168 billion annually if women had the same labour force opportunities as men.
TD Economics (2010) found that retaining women workers and improving their economic outcomes is important for businesses’ competitiveness, as women are a critical human resource for filling future labour shortages. Raising women’s participation in paid work by just 1 per cent could add 115,000 workers to Canada’s workforce.
For more information,and updates regarding scheduled day and times for the first session, please contact Esther Gibbs (For MPP Dave Levac) at 416-325-7435. Please mention The Silo when contacting.