MPP Barrett: Send me your ‘high pressure sales’, ‘real estate’ and ‘debt consolidation’ complaints

Your thoughts on water heater rentals, debt consolidation and real estate? Dunnville – Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett wants to know what you think about high pressure sales when it comes to real estate, water heater rentals and debt consolidation.
Prior to the summer break, proposed legislation that would end the tactic of high pressure sales in the three above-mentioned areas was debated. If passed, Bill 55, Stronger Protection for Ontarian Consumers Act 2013, will make the marketplace more fair, will provide more choice and will instill confidence in consumers.
“We have government for a reason, and one of those reasons is to protect consumer rights,” Barrett said. “Another reason is to ensure a tough environment for dishonest businesses. We all realize the need for rules, rules that are clear, universal, understandable and accessible.”
Barrett went on to explain that his constituency offices receive calls and emails frequently from steamed consumers who just had a water heater salesman at the door or worse yet, from consumers who have changed their minds but can’t get out of the contract.
While most real estate agents follow the Code of Ethics set out by the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA), there are a few unscrupulous agents who use the practice of phantom offers as a sales tactic. Barrett said Bill 55 would stop this scam and the inflated prices that come along with it.
“And then we have these debt consolidation companies who prey upon the most economically vulnerable, promising to make their financial woes disappear,” Barrett said. “In the end, the financial woes grow larger and larger — if it seems too good to be true, run!”
Barrett is asking for examples of how you have been scammed in any of these three areas by writing to him at toby.barrett@pc.ola.org [ You may also send your examples to contentproducer@thesilo.ca and we will be happy to forward them along for you if you choose anonymity CP]
or sending by mail to MPP Toby Barrett, 39 Norfolk St. North, Simcoe, ON N3Y 3N6.
Sept20th- Turning up the heat on door-to-door water heater scams
My caucus colleagues and I have always fought for an open and trustworthy consumer market. In fact it was Tim Hudak who tabled the Consumer Protection Act in 2002. Now that the Ontario Legislature has returned, it is important to continue the debate on Bill 55, an omnibus bill relating to consumer protection in three key areas – real estate, debt consolidation and water heater rentals.
Water heater rental issues were the number two complaint received by the Ministry of Consumer Services and I can attest my constituency office receives many complaints. Constituents often articulate their frustration of being bounced from one client service representative to another with never any real resolution.
Hardworking Ontario families, and in particular seniors, find it upsetting that what should be straightforward is instead marred by a number of questionable practices.
One of my staff recently encountered issues with a major player in the water heater rental industry when she discovered she was paying far more than her neighbors for the exact same water heater. We hear similar complaints constantly. How does this happen? And more importantly, how does one know fact from fiction anymore when it comes to what they are being charged?
There is deliberate deception, hiding of costs, and in some cases exploitation of customers’ vulnerabilities especially through door-to-door sales. Bill 55, if passed, would double the cooling-off period for water heater rentals by preventing suppliers from installing new heaters for 20 days. The Official Opposition believes the cooling off period should be extended to other contracts as well.
Currently, once a new heater is installed, if there are consumer concerns with the price and contract, cancellation charges can run up to several hundred dollars. Further, the suppliers are free to charge inappropriate amounts for damages such as small scratches on a tank that could be 10 years or older.
Sadly, consumers can be taken advantage of in more ways than one. We can’t legislate away deception and vulnerability but we can strengthen the enforcement tools to ensure taxpayers have recourse beyond having to go to court. Oftentimes victims of these so-called scams are the people who can least afford a lawyer.
When the rules are broken, recourse is often impossible or very slow. A claim by a consumer against a less-than-honest business can take months, if not years to process. This causes inevitable legal costs, stress and even health-related consequences. Last but not least, these negative experiences result in a decrease in consumer confidence.
Bill 55 would provide protection, but my colleagues and I believe the proposed legislation doesn’t go far enough in protecting those, who sometimes through no fault of their own, are running into very professional scammers. Remember if a deal sounds too good to be true….RUN.
We are all aware there are companies providing superior products and treat their customers with fairness and respect. However, times change and so do business practices. The Consumer Protection Act needs to evolve to reflect these changes for the sake of consumers and our economy — as consumer confidence plummets so does our economy. And we all know our economy needs all the help it can get right now.
MPP Toby Barrett