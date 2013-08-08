MPP Barrett: Send me your ‘high pressure sales’, ‘real estate’ and ‘debt consolidation’ complaints

By -

Your thoughts on water heater rentals, debt consolidation and real estate? Dunnville – Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett wants to know what you think about high pressure sales when it comes to real estate, water heater rentals and debt consolidation.

Prior to the summer break, proposed legislation that would end the tactic of high pressure sales in the three above-mentioned areas was debated. If passed, Bill 55, Stronger Protection for Ontarian Consumers Act 2013, will make the marketplace more fair, will provide more choice and will instill confidence in consumers.

“We have government for a reason, and one of those reasons is to protect consumer rights,” Barrett said. “Another reason is to ensure a tough environment for dishonest businesses. We all realize the need for rules, rules that are clear, universal, understandable and accessible.”

Barrett went on to explain that his constituency offices receive calls and emails frequently from steamed consumers who just had a water heater salesman at the door or worse yet, from consumers who have changed their minds but can’t get out of the contract.

While most real estate agents follow the Code of Ethics set out by the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA), there are a few unscrupulous agents who use the practice of phantom offers as a sales tactic. Barrett said Bill 55 would stop this scam and the inflated prices that come along with it.

“And then we have these debt consolidation companies who prey upon the most economically vulnerable, promising to make their financial woes disappear,” Barrett said. “In the end, the financial woes grow larger and larger — if it seems too good to be true, run!”

Barrett is asking for examples of how you have been scammed in any of these three areas by writing to him at toby.barrett@pc.ola.org [ You may also send your examples to contentproducer@thesilo.ca and we will be happy to forward them along for you if you choose anonymity CP]

or sending by mail to MPP Toby Barrett, 39 Norfolk St. North, Simcoe, ON N3Y 3N6.