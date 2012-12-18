MPP Barrett: Ontario Libs And Candidates Refusing To Enforce School Strike Law

By -

Simcoe, Ontario – As parents make childcare arrangements for one-day strike by local Grand Erie elementary teacher unions, Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett advocates that as a community everyone must ensure children’s safety.

“I know teachers would rather be helping our students and doing fun Christmas activities this week, but instead they are being forced by their union leaders to strike under the threat of fines and sanctions,” Barrett said. “For the past decade teachers’ union bosses have backed the Liberal government, and in return the Liberals handed over more and more power and money to them.”

Tomorrow’s “Super Tuesday” will see eight school boards across Ontario out on strike. After promising Bill 115 would prevent chaos in schools, the Liberals and their leadership candidates are now refusing to enforce the law which bans strikes.

Barrett went on to say the union leaders are directly challenging the Minister of Education’s authority and the Minister must step in and invoke the tools in Bill 115 that would stop and prevent the strikes.

“So tomorrow the union leaders can flex their muscles as they continue to undermine government’s weak leadership in response to this education crisis,” Barrett said. “By continuing to turn a blind eye, the Minister is ceding ground to union leaders who would prefer a 5.5 per cent increase in pay over peace and stability in our classrooms.”

The Official Opposition supported Bill 115 to enact a legislated wage freeze and to maintain peace in schools.