MPP Barrett: Ontario Libs And Candidates Refusing To Enforce School Strike Law

Simcoe, Ontario – As parents make childcare arrangements for one-day strike by local Grand Erie elementary teacher unions, Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett advocates that as a community everyone must ensure children’s safety.
“I know teachers would rather be helping our students and doing fun Christmas activities this week, but instead they are being forced by their union leaders to strike under the threat of fines and sanctions,” Barrett said. “For the past decade teachers’ union bosses have backed the Liberal government, and in return the Liberals handed over more and more power and money to them.”
Tomorrow’s “Super Tuesday” will see eight school boards across Ontario out on strike. After promising Bill 115 would prevent chaos in schools, the Liberals and their leadership candidates are now refusing to enforce the law which bans strikes.
Barrett went on to say the union leaders are directly challenging the Minister of Education’s authority and the Minister must step in and invoke the tools in Bill 115 that would stop and prevent the strikes.
“So tomorrow the union leaders can flex their muscles as they continue to undermine government’s weak leadership in response to this education crisis,” Barrett said. “By continuing to turn a blind eye, the Minister is ceding ground to union leaders who would prefer a 5.5 per cent increase in pay over peace and stability in our classrooms.”
The Official Opposition supported Bill 115 to enact a legislated wage freeze and to maintain peace in schools.
MPP Toby Barrett Delaying Protections for Children and Seniors in Haldimand-Norfolk
Progressive Conservatives stonewall bill aimed at community safety
Municipalities, parents and students have called on the government to take strong action to help stop speeding, target unsafe drivers, and protect school children, and seniors in Norfolk and communities across Ontario.
In response, the Ontario Liberal government introduced Bill 65, the Safer School Zones Act, which if passed, would provide communities with stronger tools to keep local students safe.
Last week, Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett and the Progressive Conservatives made a calculated political decision to prevent the passage of this critical student safety legislation – legislation that parents say cannot come soon enough.
Speaking directly to Conservative members at a press conference yesterday, Allenby Junior Public School parent and school parent association president Lisa Parker said that schools are “doing all that we can to raise awareness (but) what we need is enforcement”.
Parent and school trustee Jennifer Arp added that “anything we can do to increase safety in our school zones should be a non-partisan issue. We shouldn’t have one party trying to obstruct and hold-up the passing of this legislation”.
Yesterday, MPP Barrett had another opportunity to take a stand up for student safety and he chose, once again, to stand against it. Instead of listening to calls from municipal leaders, parents and students looking to protect children and the elderly on local roads, MPP Barrett is delaying this legislation and preventing it from being in force by the start of the new school year in September.
One life lost on Ontario’s roads is too many. Tell MPP Toby Barrett that you care about children and seniors in our communities by contacting them at: toby.barrettco@pc.ola.org.