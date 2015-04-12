MPP Barrett: Ontario electricity prices skyrocketing again May 1

Pretty Posts
QUEEN’S PARK – On May 1, the on-peak price of electricity will climb from 14 cents/kwh to 16 cents/kwh. That is a 14 per cent increase, and will be double the new off-peak price of 8 cents/kwh. The mid-peak price will increase to 12.2 cents/kwh.
We already have the highest electricity rates in North America. Does the government want the highest prices on the planet? Wage increases aren’t anywhere near a 14 per cent increase.
The pending sale of Hydro One, which the Premier admitted could add to costs, plus the carbon tax and changes to the way electricity is priced, will add even more. The increase in on-peak is unfairly targeting those who use electric heat, who are often people in lower income brackets, and those living in rural areas away from natural gas supplies. [ According to Statistics Canada 2007, 30% of all Ontario homes used electrical heating CP]
This more than offsets the government plan to assist low-income earners and will create hardship for many families. Again, another illustration of how the government is mismanaging the entire electricity file. For the Silo, Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett. For more information contact me at 519-428-0446 or toby.barrett@pc.ola.org
First skyrocketing electricity– now cap-and-trade
A year-and-a-half ago, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce warned Premier Wynne that five per cent of businesses will either shut their doors or move out of Ontario because of the rising cost of energy.
Regrettably, the business environment has now further deteriorated with large and unpredictable global adjustment charges on electricity, and the arrival this year of the cap-and-trade tax.
Case in point would be Maple Leaf Foods, Canada’s leading retailer of packaged meats and an employer of 5,100 people. During pre-budget hearings, Maple Leaf told the committee the company’s electricity bill increased last year by 18 per cent to $19.7 million across all of its Ontario plants.
Given the increase in electricity costs, Vice-President Rory McAlpine explained Maple Leaf calculated its potential electricity costs if it were to move to other jurisdictions. The potential annual savings ranged from $7.5 million to $12.8 million a year – as follows:
Jurisdiction $ Millions % Savings
Manitoba $12.865 65%
Alberta $11.857 60%
Quebec $9.940 50%
New York $9.233 47%
Michigan $7.685 39%
Saskatchewan $7.525 38%
Many companies point to the global adjustment as a reason for unprecedented bills. The global adjustment charge is the term the Ontario government uses to describe the amount added on industry bills to cover the above-market rates the government negotiated for industrial wind turbines and solar panels.
One Haldimand-Norfolk manufacturing plant manager is concerned about his facility’s future after receiving a global adjustment charge of over $100,000. While the company paid $13,060 for electricity last November, the global adjustment fee for that usage was an astounding $107,698. They’re worried their branch plant will be shut down and the jobs relocated to the United States.
Norm Beal, CEO of Food and Beverage Ontario, testifed during pre-budget committee hearings, “I can tell you that a year ago, I’d get a call maybe once a month from a small-to-medium-sized company saying they were concerned about electricity rates. Now that’s happening at least once or twice a day. I’m getting comments now all the time that, ‘You know what? We’ve had enough. We’re starting to look at the alternatives south of the border’.”
Now, the cap-and-trade tax is here. According to Paul Clipsham, of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, “Investment in manufacturing is largely driven by after-tax cash flow and, in Ontario, the cap-and-trade program adds costs and uncertainty that could reduce cash flow and impede further progress towards Ontario’s GHG reduction targets.”
And this from Gerry Macartney of the London Chamber of Commerce, “We’re very concerned about what the addition of cap-and-trade is going to do to our competitiveness. At best, cap-and-trade right now is ill-timed. We have yet to see from the government what costs are going to be associated sector by sector, and we think that’s ill-fated. If we don’t know what impact those costs are going to have on our sectors, how can we proceed?”
For years we’ve been dealing with skyrocketing electricity on residential bills, now we hear employers blindsided by global adjustment charges for electricity are suffocating under cap and trade costs for other sources of energy.
What went wrong with Hydro One’s customer billing?
“Getting to the root of the problem with Hydro One was akin to trying to pin a kangaroo to a trampoline.” – André Marin
Those were the words of Ontario Ombudsman André Marin as he delivered a scathing report on Hydro One [recently]. In The Dark is the title of the Ombudsman’s investigation into over 10,000 complaints he received between April 2013 and April 2015 after a new billing system was installed.
Over the years I have penned newspaper columns about Ontario’s electricity fiasco — including the outrageous bills and treatment people here in Haldimand-Norfolk have received. Some of the facts were so bizarre that it was hard for some to believe.
Complaints to the Ombudsman’s office were substantive. People were sent huge bills or had money removed from their accounts, when they hadn’t even been billed by Hydro One for several months.
In one case, a corporate client was billed $15 million instead of the actual $4,000. After receiving a $37,000 bill, a ski club questioned the amount only to be asked for $37 million on their next bill. Canadian Forces Base Petawawa received an incorrect bill for $50.7 million.
Marin’s report highlighted homeowner horror stories as well. For example, Hydro One using automated billing to take $10,000 from the bank account of a senior citizen and then took months to resolve what should have been an $800 bill. Another ratepayer was billed $11,000 for electricity he already paid for after a meter change. After going through the tragedy of having her house burn down, one lady continued to receive bills for electricity she obviously couldn’t have used. In another case, a man sold his property and wanted to straighten out his final bill, which he pegged at less than $100 — then he received a call from a collection company for $18,000. After being assured by a manager there was an error, he was called by a different collection company. In the end, his bill was only $56.35.
Marin alleges the corruption goes even deeper. He claims his investigators, the Energy Minister, and the Ontario Energy Board were all misled by Hydro One employees in regards to the severity of the issues related to the new billing system.
Hydro One has now spent over $88 million to attempt to dig its way out of controversy and to restore customer trust.
Sadly, the problems are more than typographical errors, and are reflective of Hydro One’s failure to appreciate the impact on customers.
The Wynne government is proposing to sell off a portion of Hydro One – this may not accomplish the necessary change and in fact may make things worse if independent oversight is not put in place. Unfortunately, Energy Minister Bob Chiarelli refuses to accept Marin’s recommendation to make the necessary oversight a reality. Another fear is the price of electricity will climb even higher – people already cannot afford their bills.
Ratepayers want transparency and accountability for the way their hydro dollars are spent. Where would affected Hydro One customers be today without the office of the Ombudsman? Mr. Marin is much different than a corporate ombudsman whose loyalty is ultimately to the employer it serves.
From this report, Hydro One has apparently not lived up to the principles of good public administration — the culture at Hydro One must be changed. MPP Toby Barrett
Broadening ownership of Hydro One strengthens the company’s long-term performance and generates billions for needed investments in critical infrastructure. Our approach generates approximately $4 billion, of a $31.5 billion, 10-year infrastructure plan, to invest in the roads, bridges, and transit lines our province needs and create more than 110,000 jobs each year. This approach pays down the debt by $5 billion.
By legislation Ontario will remain Hydro One’s largest shareholder and ratepayers will have enhanced protections. As part of this initial public offering, no other single shareholder – or group of shareholders – would be permitted to own more than 10% of the new Hydro One, ensuring that shares are broadly held across Ontario and the government remains the largest single shareholder by far. This approach will allow Hydro One to become more innovative, more competitive, and a more effective performer.
Let me be clear, Hydro One has never had the power to set its own rates and will never have the power to set its own rates. This is done by the Ontario Energy Board, which has a powerful mandate to enforce just and reasonable rates for all Ontarians. Our government is legislating enhanced powers to protect consumers and increase oversight.
Our government is working to strike the appropriate balance — the people of Ontario keep the largest share of ownership, gain billions to build infrastructure, pay down $5 billion in debt, avoid having to borrow money and strengthen the protections that ratepayers enjoy.
Bob Chiarelli Minister of Energy