MPP Barrett- Little in Ontario’s budget to benefit Ontarians

Why will I be voting against the 2015-16 budget? We are now debating the budget at Queen’s Park and, from my view, there’s little in it to benefit people in Ontario. I see a lot of policy changes that not a single Ontarian voted for.
There’s the fire sale of our public assets like Hydro One and a pension payroll tax. There’s the commitment to the carbon tax and a cut to health care dollars. There’s a $100 million tax on beer, an increase in the aviation fuel tax, more user fees, cuts to apprenticeship tax credits and the film industry and – most shocking – an increased deficit for the third year in a row.
The Liberal party didn’t campaign on any of these things, not one. Only this government could think the way out of a hole is to keep digging.
This government knows full well that interest on the debt — tax dollars that the province literally flushes down the drain — is over $11 billion this year. It’s growing at an annual rate of 5.4 per cent. By comparison, health care funding is only growing at 1.9 per cent, and education spending is even lower than that.
Ontario can’t afford this lack of financial planning. That’s why, we asked for a credible and detailed plan to balance the books. Instead, they put forward a budget simply hoping the deficit would disappear.
This year’s budget plans to cap spending, but doesn’t say how. It plans to increase revenue, but again, doesn’t say how.
We have raised concerns about choices regarding the existing $27-billion hydro debt. That debt is supposed to be paid off by the money Hydro One makes. Now that money – 60 per cent of it – will go to the sell-off, and the debt will balloon.
Electricity bills have tripled since the Liberals took office and they’re only going to increase with the majority sale of Hydro One. Not only could the government not guarantee hydro savings, but they actually removed Auditor General and Ombudsman oversight of Hydro One. Now Ontarians will be forced to pay higher bills without any explanation as to why.
The privatization of Hydro One should be done to improve customer service, to create lower rates and to improve the efficiency of the organization, not to find money to pay off wasteful spending.
Similarly, Ontario’s home care system is a mess. As Opposition, we recommended tying funding for Community Care Access Centres directly to outcomes and streamlining the bureaucracies a patient must deal with in order to get care. Sadly, that is nowhere to be found in this budget.
The budget will force the Auditor General to submit her audits in full to the government before releasing it to the public. This government is embarrassed by the Auditor General doing her job and exposing things like a wasteful $2 billion smart meter program or the $1.1 billion wasted on relocating gas plants. The auditor’s oversight should not be muzzled. This will actually make government less accountable, less open and less transparent.
This budget doesn’t address the most pressing problems of the day. It takes more money out of people’s pockets and raises the cost of living for everyone. For these reasons, I will be voting against. Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett.
Tales of shoddy asphalt and upside-down bridges
Just before Christmas we received the Auditor General’s 2016 Annual Report. The title of the associated news release sums it up . . 2016 annual report identifies need for improvements.
The report presents the results of value-for-money audits of spending in health care, environment, government procurement and employment programs as well as road and transit construction. Ontario’s Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk laid out a blistering indictment of the present government’s waste, mismanagement and scandal.
There were some colourful stories, but none that got heads spinning more than the ‘upside-down bridge’ tale. The contractor of a pedestrian bridge, that crosses Highway 401 in Pickering, was so bad that Metrolinx had to take over the completion. They hired the same contractor who then caused “significant damage” to the bridge in phase two. Even after installing one of the trusses upside down, they were paid $19 million. This bridge builder was then re-hired for a new $39 million GO contract.
Then there’s the case of the engineer who certified the Trans-Canada Highway’s Nipigon River Bridge even though some steel was 30 per cent weaker than required. The bridge failed last January, just six weeks after it was opened, severing a vital link in cross-country commerce.
Although the auditor general’s report didn’t delve into the successive delays with the Cayuga bridge on Highway 3, I wonder how much extra government bungling and political correctness cost the taxpayer. I have asked the question in the Legislature many times over and have yet to receive an answer.
Although specific roads weren’t named in the report, the government was accused of allowing sub-standard pavement. I think of the mess a few years back on Highway 6 south of Jarvis – a road repaved under the NDP and repaved again under the Liberals.
“Substandard asphalt leads to early cracking of provincial highways,” Lysyk wrote. The asphalt on provincial highways is supposed to last 15 years. But in many cases, the paving begins to crack after less than three — necessitating repaving that costs taxpayers millions. Lysyk also found the government pays bonuses to paving companies for using higher-quality asphalt, but some of them provided high-quality samples for testing then used lower-quality asphalt on the road.
The cumulative effect of these stories is damning, and paints a picture of a tired and negligent government, incapable of successfully providing even the most basic services. This is worrisome when we realize the Ministry of Transportation will be spending $14 billion over the next 10 years on roads and bridges.
For a government that prides itself as green, the report points out current processes for assessing the environmental impact of projects and plans are not in line with best practices across Canada and internationally.
Finally, we saw far too many instances of a government doing what’s in their best interest, not in the best interest of the people of Ontario. Capitalizing on the changes to the advertising rules the government brought in last year, and spending $50 million on self-congratulatory ads, is a prime example.
When the government writes a cheque – whether it’s for a new transit project, building a bridge or paving a road – the people of Ontario expect their government to ensure they are getting value for their dollar. The government needs to understand it’s our taxpayer dollars they are spending. Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett.
For the third year in a row, Ontario is launching Budget Talks, an online consultation tool that encourages the public to help shape policies and programs that will be part of Ontario’s future.
The government will provide $3 million to fund up to eight proposals as part of the 2017 Budget, making Ontario the first province to commit to funding ideas from the public as part of its budget process.
Through ontario.ca/budgettalks, the people of Brant can propose ideas to strengthen our communities and improve government services.
To be eligible, proposals must:
Be submitted by midnight on December 11, 2016
Be for a pilot project, study, event or digital service
Be within the scope of the Ontario government to deliver
Help support one of the eight focus areas outlined on Budget Talks
Require a one-time investment of no more than $1 million
Be finished or show progress by spring 2018
People can also share their general feedback to help inform the Budget by:
Calling the Ministry of Finance at 1-866-989-9002 to take part in an in-person consultation or virtual town hall
Emailing ideas to submissions@ontario.ca *Please mention The Silo when contacting
Faxing in ideas to 416-325-0969
Take this opportunity to become directly involved in how the province invests in programs. If you have a great idea for a new and innovative government program, I encourage you to take part in this process and give your feedback. The Ontario budget affects everybody. Budget Talks is an important tool to make sure that the 2017 Budget reflects priorities that will make a difference in people’s everyday lives.
QUICK FACTS
Ideas submitted on Budget Talks by December 11, 2016 may be eligible for public voting and funding. The Premier’s Council on Youth Opportunities will help create a short list of the ideas submitted for public voting.
Through the 2016 Budget Talks, Ontarians suggested replacing traditional lighting with energy-saving LED lights on provincial highway corridors. As a result, the government launched a mast lighting pilot project, starting at Renforth Drive and running west along Highway 401 for 1.1 kilometres.
This year’s pre-budget consultations will take place in cities across Ontario, including Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Mississauga, Hamilton, London and Windsor.
For more information, please contact me — MPP Dave Levac at 519-759-0361. *Please mention the Silo when contacting.