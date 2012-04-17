Minister Of Municipal Affairs And Housing Wynne Intros New Legislation To Aid Housing

Resolving disputes between residents and providers of co-op housing in Ontario would be easier as a result of legislation introduced by the province today. Currently, disputes must go through the courts, and that can be costly and time consuming.
Under the proposed legislation, co-ops would be able to apply to the Landlord and Tenant Board to resolve tenure disputes that are now covered by the Residential Tenancies Act.
Co-op providers and residents would have most of the same protections and benefits available to landlords and tenants, including access to mediation services.
Making dispute resolution for co-op residents more efficient, cost-effective and transparent is part of the McGuinty government’s plan to provide affordable and safe housing for Ontario families.
“Co-operative housing providers play an important role in providing affordable housing to over 125,000 Ontarians. This proposed legislation will help co-op members and providers reduce extensive legal fees and result in quicker resolutions.”
– Kathleen Wynne, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
“Moving co-op housing tenure disputes from the courts to the Landlord and Tenant Board would improve the speed and fairness of the process for co-ops and their members. It would also serve the wider public interest by providing relief to the over-burdened court system and reduce public cost.”
–Dale Reagan, Managing Director, Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada,Ontario Region http://www.chfc.ca/index.asp
- The legislation, if passed, would amend the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006 and the Co-operative Corporations Act.
- There are about 550 not-for-profit housing co-ops in Ontario with 44,000 households, representing almost 125,000 people.
- Non-profit co-ops have played a vital role in Ontario’s affordable housing system since the 1970s.
Proposed amendments to the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006 (RTA), and the Co-operative Corporations Act would move many co-op tenure disputes from the courts to the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB), the body established under the RTA to resolve rental housing disputes.
Changing the tenure dispute resolution process will make the process more efficient, cost effective, and transparent for co-ops and their members. Co-op housing is governed by the Co-operative Corporations Act, which is administered by the Ministry of Finance. Currently co-ops cannot make applications to the Landlord and Tenant Board to resolve tenure disputes. Co-op disputes must be determined by the courts. This process is very time consuming and expensive for non-profit housing providers, and their residents.
Under the proposed legislation, co-ops would be able to apply to the Board to resolve tenure disputes that are based on grounds currently provided for under the RTA.
Co-op housing is different from a landlord and tenant relationship. Co-ops have a unique set of rules and policies set out in their bylaws. Co-op members participate democratically in the decision-making process to determine how funds are spent, the amount of rent members will pay and the rules of conduct for members.
The most common grounds for evictions include arrears of rent, persistent late payment of rent, and behavioural problems that interfere with other residents’ reasonable enjoyment. Similar grounds for eviction would apply to co-ops. If a co-op tenure dispute involves bylaw infractions that have no comparable grounds for eviction under the RTA, the current court-based process would continue to be used.
The proposed legislation would not allow co-op members to apply to the Landlord and Tenant Board to seek remedies for disputes related to housing charges, maintenance or any other grounds under the RTA. The proposed legislation would only affect co-op board applications for eviction. Issues related to housing charges and maintenance would continue to be addressed through the co-op’s internal democratic process as mandated by the Co-operative Corporations Act.
Experts and Opposition Agree Ontario’s Fair Housing Plan is the Right Direction for Ontario
Ontario’s Fair Housing Plan introduces a comprehensive package of measures to help more people find affordable homes, increase supply, protect buyers and renters and bring stability to the real estate market. The plan includes:
Actions to Address Demand for Housing:
1.Introducing legislation that would, if passed, implement a new 15-per-cent Non-Resident Speculation Tax (NRST) on the price of homes in the Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH) purchased by individuals who are not citizens or permanent residents of Canada or by foreign corporations. Ontario’s economy benefits enormously from newcomers who decide to make the province home. The NRST would help to address unsustainable demand in this region and make housing more available and affordable, while ensuring Ontario continues to be a place that welcomes all new residents. The proposed tax would apply to transfers of land that contain at least one and not more than six single family residences. “Single family residences” include, for example, detached and semi-detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The NRST would not apply to transfers of other types of land including multi-residential rental apartment buildings, agricultural land or commercial/industrial land. The NRST would be effective as of April 21, 2017, upon the enactment of the amending legislation.
Refugees and nominees under the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program would not be subject to the NRST. Subject to eligibility requirements, a rebate would be available for those who subsequently attain citizenship or permanent resident status as a well as foreign nationals working in Ontario and international students. See technical bulletin for further information.
Actions to Protect Renters
2.Expanding rent control to all private rental units in Ontario, including those built after 1991. This will ensure increases in rental costs can only rise at the rate posted in the annual provincial rent increase guideline. Over the past ten years, the annual rent increase guideline has averaged two per cent. The increase is capped at a maximum of 2.5 per cent. Under these changes, landlords would still be able to apply vacancy decontrol and seek above guideline increases where permitted. Legislation will be introduced that, if passed, will enact this change effective April 20.
3.The government will introduce legislation that would, if passed, strengthen the Residential Tenancies Act to further protect tenants and ensure predictability for landlords. This will include developing a standard lease with explanatory information available in multiple languages, tightening provisions for “landlord’s own use” evictions, and ensuring that tenants are adequately compensated if asked to vacate under this rule; prohibiting above-guideline increases where elevator work orders have not been completed; and making technical changes at the Landlord-Tenant Board to make the process fairer and easier for renters and landlords. These changes would apply to the entire province.
Actions to Increase Housing Supply
4.Establishing a program to leverage the value of surplus provincial land assets across the province to develop a mix of market housing and new, permanent, sustainable and affordable housing supply. Potential sites under consideration for a pilot project include the West Don Lands, 27 Grosvenor/26 Grenville Streets in Toronto, and other sites in the province. This builds on an agreement reached previously with the City of Toronto to ensure a minimum of 20 per cent of residential units within the West Don Lands are available for affordable rental, with an additional 5 per cent of units for affordable ownership.
5.Introducing legislation that would, if passed, empower the City of Toronto, and potentially other interested municipalities, to introduce a vacant homes property tax to encourage property owners to sell unoccupied units or rent them out, to address concerns about residential units potentially being left vacant by speculators.
6.Ensuring that property tax for new multi-residential apartment buildings is charged at a similar rate as other residential properties. This will encourage developers to build more new purpose-built rental housing and will apply to the entire province.
7.Introducing a targeted $125-million, five-year program to further encourage the construction of new rental apartment buildings by rebating a portion of development charges. Working with municipalities, the government would target projects in those communities that are most in need of new purpose-built rental housing.
8.Providing municipalities with the flexibility to use property tax tools to help unlock development opportunities. For example, municipalities could be permitted to impose a higher tax on vacant land that has been approved for new housing.
9.Creating a new Housing Supply Team with dedicated provincial employees to identify barriers to specific housing development projects and work with developers and municipalities to find solutions. As well, a multi-ministry working group will be established to work with the development industry and municipalities to identify opportunities to streamline the development approvals process.
Other Actions to Protect Homebuyers and Increase Information Sharing
10.The province will work to understand and tackle practices that may be contributing to tax avoidance and excessive speculation in the housing market such as “paper flipping,” a practice that includes entering into a contractual agreement to buy a residential unit and assigning it to another person prior to closing.
11.Working with the real estate profession and consumers, the province is committing to review the rules real estate agents are required to follow to ensure that consumers are fairly represented in real estate transactions. This includes practices such as double ending. The government will modernize its rules, strengthen professionalism and improve the home-buying experience with a goal to make Ontario a leader in real estate standards.
12.Establishing a housing advisory group which will meet quarterly to provide the government with ongoing advice about the state of the housing market and discuss the impact of the measures in the Fair Housing Plan and any additional steps that are needed. The group will have a diverse range of expertise, including economists, academics, developers, community groups and the real estate sector.
13.Educating consumers on their rights, particularly on the issue of one real estate professional representing more than one party in a real estate transaction.
14.Partnering with the Canada Revenue Agency to explore more comprehensive reporting requirements so that correct federal and provincial taxes, including income and sales taxes, are paid on purchases and sales of real estate in Ontario.
15.Making elevators in Ontario buildings more reliable by establishing timelines for elevator repair in consultation with the sector and the Technical Standards & Safety Authority (TSSA).
16.Working with municipalities to better reflect the needs of a growing Greater Golden Horseshoe through an updated Growth Plan. New provisions will include requiring that municipalities consider the appropriate range of unit sizes in higher density residential buildings to accommodate a diverse range of household sizes and incomes. This will help support the goals of creating complete communities that are vibrant, transit-supportive and economically competitive, while doing more to address climate change, protect the region’s natural heritage and prevent the loss of irreplaceable farmland. As part of the implementation of the Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe, 2006, enough land was set aside in municipal official plans to accommodate forecasted growth to at least 2031. Based on discussions with municipalities across the region, the government is confident that there is enough serviced land to meet the Provincial Policy Statement requirement for a three year supply of residential units. The Greenbelt provides important protection of natural heritage and farmland, and neither the area of the Greenbelt or the rules about what can occur inside of it will be weakened. The upcoming Growth Plan will promote intensification around existing and planned transit stations and will promote higher densities in the suburbs to support transit.
(Queen’s Park) The experts and even the opposition agree that the Ontario Government’s plan to make life more affordable for home buyers and renters will benefit the people of Ontario.
Benjamin Tal, Deputy Chief Economist, CIBC
“The provincial government recognized that there is a need for a GTA specific housing policy and acted on it decisively.”
Craig Wright Chief Economist and Robert Hogue Senior Economist, RBC Economics
“On the whole, this action plan is welcome… While it will take more time to assess the details of the many measures announced today, our initial take is that Ontario’s plan to address the province’s housing risk, on the whole, has adopted a reasonable approach. We entirely agree with the need to act now and bring forth a set of policy actions to stabilize the Toronto-area market. We also agree that a broad geographic scope—not limited to the Greater Toronto Area—is needed. Signs of overheating have clearly emerged across Southern Ontario in the past year or so. Tackling both sides of the housing equation—demand and supply—is prudent.”
Tim Hudak, CEO, Ontario Real Estate Association
“We’re very pleased that the government acted; bottom line here is we need to do something about affordability of homeownership. Clearly the premier herself and the finance minister…they seem to be listening to our advice and we’re happy about that.”
John Tory, Mayor of Toronto
“I welcome many of the actions announced by Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government today.”
Craig Alexander, Senior Vice-President and Chief Economist, The Conference Board of Canada
“Given the frothy real estate price growth across the Greater Golden Horseshoe, policy action was needed to reduce the growing risks to the Ontario and National economy. More sustainable and moderate price growth is in the interests of buyers, sellers, the financial system and the economy. In recent years, the federal government has delivered several rounds of housing policy tightening that impacted real estate markets from coast-to-coast. The next logical step was regional policy actions where the imbalances are greatest. It was time for Ontario to act,”
Cherise Burda, Executive Director of Ryerson University’s City Building Institute
“Happy to see our key recommendations in the provinces fair housing plan. Happy to see #onpoli Address demand and the right supply measures. Here’s the whole housing package. I applaud it.”
Warren Lovely, public sector researcher, and Stéfane Marion, chief economist and strategist, National Bank
“Cast yourself, for a moment, as finance chief of a large regional economy where housing prices are skyrocketing, a growing number of local residents are being priced out of the market and associated risks to the stability of your financial system are ratcheting up. Broadly speaking, you have two courses of action. You could do nothing, let a housing bubble inflate away, reap the economic and fiscal gains from a wholly unsustainable pattern of growth while you can, and then pick up the pieces of a broken economy when the bubble inevitably bursts. Alternatively, you could take action in the face of pronounced risks, implementing policies designed to both tame speculation and spur needed development, thereby placing the resulting housing market on a more sustainable footing. Ontario’s finance minister has opted for the latter course of action, and it’s a decision we applaud.”
Beata Caranci, Chief Economist, Michael Dolega, Director & Senior Economist, Diana Petramala, Economist, TD Economics
“As far as the measures announced this morning, we believe the government’s initiative to limit speculation in the housing market via the non-resident speculation tax and the enhancement to Toronto’s (and other municipalities) ability to impose vacancy taxes are prudent. We also support the initiatives that would help support the development of additional housing stock in the province…To the extent that the recent home price acceleration has been related to speculative behaviour, measures announced today should help remove some of the froth. In particular, the tax on non-residents and ‘paper flipping’ should together help stem speculative behaviour, and cool demand for properties in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.”
Stuart Levings, President and CEO of Genworth Canada
“We welcome the actions announced today by the Ontario Government aimed at addressing the affordability of homeownership and expediting access to affordable housing stock suitable for aspiring first-time homebuyers…These measures will help responsible families and individuals achieve their dreams of homeownership while protecting the equity that existing GGH homeowners have invested in their properties,”
Peter Tabuns, NDP MPP
“I think many of the directions are ones that we need to be going in”
Dr. Paul Kershaw, Generation Squeeze
“Generation Squeeze congratulates the Government of Ontario for its new Fair Housing Plan. It shows that the government is addressing the concerns of younger generations who know that the economy fails us so long as skyrocketing home prices leave our earnings behind. We called for new policy measures to level the playing field between renters and owners, tax housing wealth fairly, and encourage density to increase supply, especially purpose-built rental. Premier Wynne’s team has boldly started down this path.”
Ernie Hardeman, PC MPP
“There’s a number of issues that I think they’re dealing with very well…a number of things that we’ve asked for they’re doing”
Harvey Cooper, Managing Director, CHF Canada Ontario Region
“By making Provincial lands available for affordable rental housing at low- or no-cost, the Province is removing one of the most significant barriers to developing affordable rental housing. Land costs, particularly in the GTHA, are far above what any affordable housing provider can afford. This investment will help ensure that those most negatively affected by housing costs – low and middle income renters – have more options in the future.”
Geordie Dent, Executive Direction, Federation of Metro Tenants’ Association
“This will create stability for tenants, and brings everyone under the same system of rent control and contracts. It’s a great day for tenants in Ontario”
Diane Dyson, Director, Research and Public Policy, Woodgreen
“Today is a happy day for tenants in Ontario. It corrects an imbalance in the system. These are very welcome measures.”