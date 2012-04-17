Minister Of Municipal Affairs And Housing Wynne Intros New Legislation To Aid Housing

By -

Resolving disputes between residents and providers of co-op housing in Ontario would be easier as a result of legislation introduced by the province today. Currently, disputes must go through the courts, and that can be costly and time consuming.

Under the proposed legislation, co-ops would be able to apply to the Landlord and Tenant Board to resolve tenure disputes that are now covered by the Residential Tenancies Act.

Co-op providers and residents would have most of the same protections and benefits available to landlords and tenants, including access to mediation services.

Making dispute resolution for co-op residents more efficient, cost-effective and transparent is part of the McGuinty government’s plan to provide affordable and safe housing for Ontario families.

QUOTES

“Co-operative housing providers play an important role in providing affordable housing to over 125,000 Ontarians. This proposed legislation will help co-op members and providers reduce extensive legal fees and result in quicker resolutions.”

– Kathleen Wynne, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

“Moving co-op housing tenure disputes from the courts to the Landlord and Tenant Board would improve the speed and fairness of the process for co-ops and their members. It would also serve the wider public interest by providing relief to the over-burdened court system and reduce public cost.”

–Dale Reagan, Managing Director, Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada,Ontario Region http://www.chfc.ca/index.asp

QUICK FACTS

The legislation, if passed, would amend the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006 and the Co-operative Corporations Act.

There are about 550 not-for-profit housing co-ops in Ontario with 44,000 households, representing almost 125,000 people.

Non-profit co-ops have played a vital role in Ontario’s affordable housing system since the 1970s.

LEARN MORE

Read more about the Tenure Dispute Resolution Process.

Find out about Ontario’s Long-Term Affordable Housing Strategy.

Find out about the Landlord and Tenant Board

Kelly Baker, Minister’s Office, 416-585-6842Sonya Rolfe, Housing Policy Branch, 416-585-7398 ontario.ca/mah Disponible en français

Backgrounder

Reforming Co-op Dispute Resolution Process

Proposed amendments to the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006 (RTA), and the Co-operative Corporations Act would move many co-op tenure disputes from the courts to the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB), the body established under the RTA to resolve rental housing disputes.

Changing the tenure dispute resolution process will make the process more efficient, cost effective, and transparent for co-ops and their members. Co-op housing is governed by the Co-operative Corporations Act, which is administered by the Ministry of Finance. Currently co-ops cannot make applications to the Landlord and Tenant Board to resolve tenure disputes. Co-op disputes must be determined by the courts. This process is very time consuming and expensive for non-profit housing providers, and their residents.

Under the proposed legislation, co-ops would be able to apply to the Board to resolve tenure disputes that are based on grounds currently provided for under the RTA.

Co-op housing is different from a landlord and tenant relationship. Co-ops have a unique set of rules and policies set out in their bylaws. Co-op members participate democratically in the decision-making process to determine how funds are spent, the amount of rent members will pay and the rules of conduct for members.

The most common grounds for evictions include arrears of rent, persistent late payment of rent, and behavioural problems that interfere with other residents’ reasonable enjoyment. Similar grounds for eviction would apply to co-ops. If a co-op tenure dispute involves bylaw infractions that have no comparable grounds for eviction under the RTA, the current court-based process would continue to be used.

The proposed legislation would not allow co-op members to apply to the Landlord and Tenant Board to seek remedies for disputes related to housing charges, maintenance or any other grounds under the RTA. The proposed legislation would only affect co-op board applications for eviction. Issues related to housing charges and maintenance would continue to be addressed through the co-op’s internal democratic process as mandated by the Co-operative Corporations Act.

Kelly Baker, Minister’s Office, 416-585-6842Sonya Rolfe, Housing Policy Branch, 416-585-7398 ontario.ca/mah Disponible en français

Toronto transforms a public housing disaster into a mixed-use community with city wide benefits http://www.geoffmeggs.ca/2010/05/