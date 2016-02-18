By -

We’ve seen a lot of sequels and reboots over the years and the buildup to some of those (for example, a certain Sci-Fi movie series set in a galaxy far, far away) have been justifiably a social phenomena even if they disappointed fans of the original movies. But what to make of Blade Runner? Originally released in 1982 this film suffered at the box office and was generally misunderstood and unfairly criticized. Like most things that are ahead of their time, it took years (decades?) for its innovations and influence to be realized and acknowledged.

Today, Blade Runner is now widely regarded as one of (if not the best) science-fiction movies ever made. Ever. If you have watched the original you already know that the ending was only partially satisfying. Our hero / anti-hero Rick Deckard and his new robo-girlfriend Rachel are last seen racing away, now on the lam from the law and well….Blade Runners.

To celebrate today’s announcement of the sequel’s official release date, we’ve found the original sketchbook from the first movie that steered the unique look and styling of the Blade Runner world. Now can we all hope that Vangelis returns to compose a new soundtrack and Sean Young is back as Rachel? For the Silo, Jarrod Barker.

Alcon Entertainment’s sequel to Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner” has been set for release in North America by Warner Bros.The sequel will star Ryan Gosling with Harrison Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard. Denis Villeneuve (“Sciario,” “Prisoners”) is directing.

UPDATE- Release Date Pushed Ahead:

Supplemental- Blade Runner | Typeset in the Future https://typesetinthefuture.com/2016/06/19/bladerunner/

UPDATE- First Trailer for Blade Runner 2049