John Miller And Liz Barrett-Milner Are Port Dover Sandal Makers

In an old fish shanty at the pier in Port Dover, I met with Liz Barrett-Milner and John Miller. For over forty years John’s Sandal Maker business has been offering exceptional hand produced sandals and shoes. John grew up in Port Dover and as a young man spent time in the Village in New York city learning how to fabricate bags, belts and well, sandals. When John first decided to set up shop in Port Dover he was told that his idea was too radical and conflicted with the charms of the town. Fast forward decades later and it’s easy to see the influence John’s idea has had on many local shops.
Liz Barrett-Milner has for the past ten years been the lead hand in crafting the stores leather goods. In the past she has collaborated with John by modifying traditional designs and creating new ideas. Liz has a real respect for footwear and this respect tied into her sensibility as an artist has resulted in stylish and timeless designs such as the Chukka. For the Silo, Chris Dowber.
DID YOU KNOW?– John and Liz’s sandals have been used by several films such as Book of John, a live action version of Beowulf and in Ed Mirvish’s stage production of The Lion King?
Port Dover artist Elizabeth (Liz) Barrett-Milner explores environmental loss in new paintings
Simcoe, ON – March 17, 2017 – “A disappointing sadness led to a small sketch entitled, “A passenger pigeon once paused to eat a berry on Christmas Day.” A simple drawing of a living bird. And so I began the paintings with stories of the rare, endangered and extinct.” Elizabeth (Liz) Barrett-Milner’s new series of oil paintings reflect on the stories, people and places that have been lovingly cast in the lyrical images in rare, on exhibition at the Norfolk Arts Centre until May 27.
In her 2017 exhibition, rare, Liz Barrett-Milner opens our eyes to a global predicament felt uniquely at a local level, of disappearing and endangered species. The twenty-seven oil paintings on view testify to Elizabeth Barrett-Milner’s active involvement in observing and celebrating the natural history of her beloved Norfolk County; and further to the increasing number of endangered species of birds, mammals, reptiles, flora and fauna ultimately facing the threat of extinction. In her colourful folkloric paintings, the artist shares stories, myths and legends which capture her imagination and serve as subtle environmental warnings.
Guest curator and folklore antiquities specialist, Phil Ross describes Liz’s paintings as the “total work of art – one that exists in its own reality.” He describes the movement and design in her paintings as akin to music that is full of pauses and rhythm. But he is quick to point out that the disparity of the subject, now relegated to stories and songs are part of the lament of the environment. Sadly, Frankenstein is the last creature to see the Marburg Mastodon and Wyandotte Turkey in Port Dover.
Liz Barrett-Milner has exhibited widely in Norfolk County and throughout the region. Among her favourite projects, was the Canadian Neo-Dada exhibition at the Art Gallery of Windsor (1995), her presentation of One Room School S.S. #12 Shands paintings at the Burlington Art Centre and the Glenhyrst Art Gallery (Brantford) and the exhibition of Top of the Town, On Round the Lake, Port to Port and New Works at Light House Festival Theatre. Throughout the years Elizabeth has illustrated nature lore publications, newspaper columns and the book, Nature of Norfolk by her father, the late Harry B. Barrett, who has been her greatest teacher.
The Norfolk Arts Centre would like to thank Patterson Creek Press for its publication support.
Artist, Liz Barrett-Milner and guest curator, Phil Ross will be jointly hosting a talk about the exhibition on Saturday, May 13 from 1:30 – 3:00 pm; admission to this event is free.
For further information contact: Deirdre Chisholm Director/Curator Norfolk Arts Centre
21 Lynnwood Ave.Simcoe, ON N3Y 2V7 (519) 428-0540 norfolkartscentre@norfolkcounty.ca
http://www.norfolkartscentre.ca