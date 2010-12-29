John Miller And Liz Barrett-Milner Are Port Dover Sandal Makers

By -

In an old fish shanty at the pier in Port Dover, I met with Liz Barrett-Milner and John Miller. For over forty years John’s Sandal Maker business has been offering exceptional hand produced sandals and shoes. John grew up in Port Dover and as a young man spent time in the Village in New York city learning how to fabricate bags, belts and well, sandals. When John first decided to set up shop in Port Dover he was told that his idea was too radical and conflicted with the charms of the town. Fast forward decades later and it’s easy to see the influence John’s idea has had on many local shops.

Liz Barrett-Milner has for the past ten years been the lead hand in crafting the stores leather goods. In the past she has collaborated with John by modifying traditional designs and creating new ideas. Liz has a real respect for footwear and this respect tied into her sensibility as an artist has resulted in stylish and timeless designs such as the Chukka. For the Silo, Chris Dowber.

DID YOU KNOW?– John and Liz’s sandals have been used by several films such as Book of John, a live action version of Beowulf and in Ed Mirvish’s stage production of The Lion King?