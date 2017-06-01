Lib’s- PC Caucus Turns Its Back On Kids By Voting Down Bill 89

By -

(Queen’s Park) Social conservative groups Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), Association of Reformed Political Action (ARPA), and Parents as First Educators (PAFE) continue to reveal shocking information about apparent negotiations with Patrick Brown’s PC caucus party.

Before this afternoon’s vote where the PCs unanimously voted against Bill 89, Supporting Children, Youth and Families Act, PAFE’s Facebook page revealed that MPPs Bob Bailey, Monte McNaughton, Steve Clark, Jeff Yurek, and Todd Smith were planning on doing so. This revelation came on the heels of CLC’s alarming May 29 post that MPP McNaughton directly communicated with them on Bill 89 , as well as Queenie Yu’s mysterious chat with MPP Nicholls yesterday at Queen’s Park.

Of course, MPP Nicholls himself was exposed on tape saying “social issues are very, very important. We need to form government, then watch us go…” (The Canadian Press; December 14, 2016)

While Mr. Brown says, “I don’t want people pushing people social issues… if that means reining in some of my own staff or members, or activists, then I’m prepared to do it” (Toronto Sun; December 17, 2016), his 2015 leadership campaign co-chair MPP Jack MacLaren also recently revealed the PC party has “lots of things that we’re going to do that we won’t say to people before the election…” (The Canadian Press; May 28, 2017).

PAFE bragged that “they managed to convince several MPPs to vote against [Bill 89] when it was previously voted for unanimously”, with the piece noting “a source who was in [the PC] caucus meeting” on Bill 89 (Life Site News; May 31, 2017). Now, after the vote, Jack Fonseca from CLC said, “CLC had been directly lobbying MPPs to oppose the bill, and we believe that may have been a factor in why the PCs ended up voting en masse against it ” (Life Site News; June 1, 2017)

What else are Patrick Brown and the PC party promising to social conservatives to win their support?

Once again, Mr. Brown is misleading voters by trying to mask the true values and beliefs of the PC party, while Ontarians are still questioning his. For more information: (416) 325-9138 For the Silo, Liberal Caucus Research Bureau.