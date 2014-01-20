Letter to the Silo: Help save Frank Meyer’s farm from Department of National Defence

Pretty Posts
Dear Silo, I appreciate you sharing the tidbit on Save Frank Meyer’s Farm sent earlier this week. In December I came across an old copy of Maclean’s & read an article on Frank. http://www.facebook.com/l/lAQFbLox4AQFCcVnX3t1IG9Vhw_gVflbGVk0SfS0Q7IjuPg/www2.macleans.ca/2012/04/13/a-farmers-final-stand/ Various aspects of the story are simply heart breaking. An 85 year old active farmer; a parcel of fertile land gifted over 200 years ago to an ancestor of Frank’s, for his allegiance to the King of England! Frank is not just a cash cropper, he is a relic of family farms of old. He owned a diary quota and managed a subsistence farm life to boot. Many people who hail from the farms of Halidmand & Norfolk would give props to that!
Reasoning for expropriation for a DND training site, for an elite squad just doesn’t add up. I don’t believe there is a satisfactory reasoning the DND can give at this point, seeing they hold various parcels of land throughout Ontario alone. Coupled with the DND budget being slashed, they and the Feds are without much reason when it comes to expanding to Frank’s farm. Re: cutbacks, the 2012 budget required DND to curb spending. In addition, a timely pre-Christmas announcement in December 2013 delivered another blow to the DND budget, “CBC News has learned that those cuts are coming for the operations and maintenance budget, which includes training.” ( http://www.facebook.com/l/nAQGhZwV9AQHyNIXdTLzpO6cv2MvTwofGe-7PKXT2-blvyw/www.cbc.ca/news/politics/retired-generals-take-aim-at-ottawa-s-handling-of-defence-cuts-1.2469381 )
Canadians are very proud & supportive of our servicemen under the direction of DND. This does not mean DND does not have to answer for economic & development decisions they make. For approimately 7 years the resistance to the DND and the Federal government was mostly from the Meyer’s family. With growing awareness of Frank’s fight (facebook support group has over doubled since I first contacted The Silo a few days ago), a public official needs to step up and acknowledge the growing concern. The government goes back on promises and drags out processes all the time. There is no reason why the Minister of Public Works & Government Services can not take a LONG HARD look at Frank’s situation and possible alternatives. When I clued in that Diane Finley now holds the portfolio, it was important to me that the people of Haldimand & Norfolk counties know the power their MP holds in this situation. Thank you for allowing me to elaborate. I hope you find the links provided helpful I will follow up with a couple other links from this past week that may be of interest to The Silo. Thanks again, Alexis Hedley (profile name: Alevin Kexis)
Follow up email —–3:41pm Jan 17
As I referred to [above], here are some links to sites you maybe interested in checking out:
Global National News Article:
http://www.facebook.com/l/mAQGr_QxaAQGBGLvAgCcIgOXQX0bl-_EUAadRjntPQkK0Mw/globalnews.ca/news/1079592/demolition-to-begin-on-frank-meyers-farm-amid-claims-of-government-bullying/
Recently Constructed website supporting the Meyers:
http://www.facebook.com/l/NAQFj9MuZAQHLTU4–2oJVo1bKVAXWfPIhWnotujGit7MPw/savefranksfarm.com/
Mercer Report Clip on Meyer’s Farm:
http://www.facebook.com/l/fAQH-IE6BAQGNkG0qVU5BWMGnL4SxvbCI-DSPm5ZuDF__Bg/www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbDwng75jFg
Facebook support group:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Save-Frank-Marjorie-Meyers-Farm/1419959788219689
Slow down a bit and think about farm safety.
Tractor rollovers. Electrocution. Grain suffocation. Heatstroke. Sadly, with every beautiful growing and harvesting season also come the ugly dangers of working on a farm.
Some farm families know all too well that farming is one of the deadliest jobs in the world and stories of on-farm accidents and close calls are not unique. More than half the world’s workplace fatalities each year occur in agriculture.
Back in the day, horses were the most dangerous “machine” on the farm; however farm animals now often pale in comparison to the horsepower and complexity of today’s equipment. Farming has always been physically demanding but counter-intuitively farm accidents have grown as the industry has mechanized.
Just before the Easter long weekend, the Ontario Federation of Agriculture reiterated a safety refresher for equipment on the road. The commentary was aimed at both farmers and everyone else sharing highways and byways to be cognizant. Farm machinery – both large and small – on roadways causes us all to slow down; however, keep in mind it is part of doing business and a necessary day-to-day task of production which will in turn grow into food on our tables.
No matter our job, it’s easy to get busy and sometimes that leads us to cut corners. When times are tough or stressful, it’s easy to become distracted by financial matters or adverse working conditions. Stress is a major cause of on-farm accidents.
There are other dangers emerging on the farm, and elsewhere, we don’t necessarily think a lot about—West Nile virus and Lyme disease are two examples. It’s critical we all take preventive measures with regard to these threats as well.
We are blessed to have our local Norfolk Farm Safety Association, currently headed by Waterford area farmer Bill VandeVen. As president, VandeVen and others on the board visit schools, 4-H clubs and farm meetings, to spread the word on farm safety. He has noticed a government shift to treating family farming like any other industry. Government tends to concern itself with workers on the farm and not necessarily the families at home on the farm, particularly children. As we know in this neck of the woods, when the farm is the home; the farm is the workplace.
As a former president of Norfolk Farm Safety Association, I am an advocate for continued information and education. Locally, and across rural Ontario, particularly on farms, the dangers and safety precautions are often communicated and passed along to young people. It’s vital the message is continually repeated, but unfortunately it’s rarely an issue discussed outside agricultural circles.
Growing up on a farm provides so many unique experiences aside from the number of tasks you learn to undertake. None of us tend to forget the things we learned well before we turned 17 or 18. This serves as a reminder of the opportunity to inculcate the very, very young, as well as, the responsibility to ensure everyone is doing age-appropriate tasks. This also applies for farmers getting on in years.
Regrettably, there have been farm-related casualties this spring. Let’s all slow down, take a second look and work together to ensure the farm experience is preserved for generations to come. MPP Toby Barrett