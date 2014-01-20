Letter to the Silo: Help save Frank Meyer’s farm from Department of National Defence

By -

Dear Silo, I appreciate you sharing the tidbit on Save Frank Meyer’s Farm sent earlier this week. In December I came across an old copy of Maclean’s & read an article on Frank. http://www.facebook.com/l/lAQFbLox4AQFCcVnX3t1IG9Vhw_gVflbGVk0SfS0Q7IjuPg/www2.macleans.ca/2012/04/13/a-farmers-final-stand/ Various aspects of the story are simply heart breaking. An 85 year old active farmer; a parcel of fertile land gifted over 200 years ago to an ancestor of Frank’s, for his allegiance to the King of England! Frank is not just a cash cropper, he is a relic of family farms of old. He owned a diary quota and managed a subsistence farm life to boot. Many people who hail from the farms of Halidmand & Norfolk would give props to that!

Reasoning for expropriation for a DND training site, for an elite squad just doesn’t add up. I don’t believe there is a satisfactory reasoning the DND can give at this point, seeing they hold various parcels of land throughout Ontario alone. Coupled with the DND budget being slashed, they and the Feds are without much reason when it comes to expanding to Frank’s farm. Re: cutbacks, the 2012 budget required DND to curb spending. In addition, a timely pre-Christmas announcement in December 2013 delivered another blow to the DND budget, “CBC News has learned that those cuts are coming for the operations and maintenance budget, which includes training.” ( http://www.facebook.com/l/nAQGhZwV9AQHyNIXdTLzpO6cv2MvTwofGe-7PKXT2-blvyw/www.cbc.ca/news/politics/retired-generals-take-aim-at-ottawa-s-handling-of-defence-cuts-1.2469381 )

Canadians are very proud & supportive of our servicemen under the direction of DND. This does not mean DND does not have to answer for economic & development decisions they make. For approimately 7 years the resistance to the DND and the Federal government was mostly from the Meyer’s family. With growing awareness of Frank’s fight (facebook support group has over doubled since I first contacted The Silo a few days ago), a public official needs to step up and acknowledge the growing concern. The government goes back on promises and drags out processes all the time. There is no reason why the Minister of Public Works & Government Services can not take a LONG HARD look at Frank’s situation and possible alternatives. When I clued in that Diane Finley now holds the portfolio, it was important to me that the people of Haldimand & Norfolk counties know the power their MP holds in this situation. Thank you for allowing me to elaborate. I hope you find the links provided helpful I will follow up with a couple other links from this past week that may be of interest to The Silo. Thanks again, Alexis Hedley (profile name: Alevin Kexis)

