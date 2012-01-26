Laurel Broten Minister of Education “Full-day kindergarten is an investment in our future”

By -

Ministry of Education Full-Day Kindergarten Registration Now Underway For Fall 2012



McGuinty Government Giving Children The Strongest Start Ontario is encouraging parents of four- and five-year-olds across the province to plan ahead for September 2012 and register their children in full-day kindergarten.

Almost half of Ontario’s four- and five-year-olds will attend full-day kindergarten this fall. Many schools have already begun registering children for the upcoming school year.

September 2012 marks the third year of the province’s new full-day kindergarten program. In full-day kindergarten classrooms, teachers and early childhood educators work together to help students learn, play and grow. Full-day kindergarten will be available in all elementary schools by September 2014.

Giving children a strong start in school while helping parents balance their work and family lives is part of the McGuinty government’s plan to support student success and secure a brighter future for all Ontarians.

“Getting ready for kindergarten is exciting for parents and their children. Full-day kindergarten is an investment in our future and we are committed to giving all four-and five-year-olds in our schools the opportunity to benefit from this innovative program by 2014.” — Laurel Broten, Minister of Education

QUICK FACTS

§ Full-day kindergarten will be offered at about 1,700 schools in September 2012.

§ Registration for full-day and part-time kindergarten programs is already taking place at many elementary schools. Contact your local school board for details about registration in your community.

§ To register for kindergarten, most boards require your child’s identification documents, such as birth certificate, birth registry/baptismal certificate, Ontario Health Card and immunization record.

§ Full-day kindergarten can save Ontario families up to approximately $6,500 per year in child care costs.

LEARN MORE

Find out more about full-day kindergarten, and which schools offer it.

Meet some families who are benefiting from full-day kindergarten. Silo Direct Link to Ont. Gov. Fullday Kindergarten Web

Find tips to support your children’s learning at Silo Direct Link to Ont. Gov. Children’s Learning Web

Greg MacNeil, Minister’s Office, 416-325-0122

Gary Wheeler, Communications Branch, 416-325-2454

Public Inquiries, 416-325-2929 or 1-800-387-5514

TTY 1-800-263-2892

Silo Direct Link to Ont. Gov. Education News Web

NOUVELLES

Ministère de l’Éducation

L’inscription à la maternelle et au jardin à temps plein pour l’automne 2012 est en

cours

Le gouvernement McGuinty donne aux enfants un départ des plus solides

L’Ontario encourage dans toute la province les parents dont les enfants ont quatre et cinq ans à planifier la rentrée de septembre 2012 et à les inscrire à la maternelle ou au jardin d’enfants à temps plein.

Presque la moitié des enfants de quatre et cinq ans de l’Ontario fréquenteront la maternelle et le jardin d’enfants à temps plein cet automne. Les inscriptions pour la prochaine année scolaire sont déjà en cours dans beaucoup d’écoles.

Septembre 2012 marquera la troisième année du nouveau Programme d’apprentissage à temps plein de la maternelle et du jardin d’enfants de l’Ontario. Dans les salles de classe, personnel enseignant et éducateurs de la petite enfance travaillent ensemble pour aider les élèves à apprendre, à jouer et à s’épanouir. La maternelle et le jardin d’enfants à temps plein seront offerts dans toutes les écoles élémentaires d’ici septembre 2014.

Donner aux enfants un départ solide à l’école tout en aidant leurs parents à trouver un équilibre entre leur vie professionnelle et leur vie familiale fait partie du plan du gouvernement McGuinty d’appuyer la réussite des élèves et d’assurer un brillant avenir à tous les Ontariens et Ontariennes.

« L’entrée à la maternelle et au jardin d’enfants est une période exaltante tant pour les parents que pour les enfants. La maternelle et le jardin à temps plein sont un investissement dans notre avenir, et nous sommes résolus à donner à tous les enfants de quatre et cinq ans dans nos écoles l’occasion de profiter de c programme novateur d’ici 2014. »

— Laurel Broten Ministre de l’Éducation

FAITS EN BREF

§ Environ 1 700 écoles offriront la maternelle et le jardin d’enfants à temps plein en septembre 2012.

§ L’inscription aux programmes à temps plein et à temps partiel de maternelle et de jardin d’enfants a déjà commencé dans de nombreuses écoles élémentaires. Communiquez avec votre conseil scolaire local pour obtenir des détails sur l’inscription dans votre collectivité.

§ Pour l’inscription à la maternelle et au jardin d’enfants, la plupart des conseils exigent des pièces d’identité pour l’enfant, telles que le certificat de naissance, le certificat d’enregistrement de naissance ou de baptême, la carte Santé de l’Ontario ou le dossier de vaccination.

§ La maternelle et le jardin d’enfants à temps plein pourront faire économiser près de 6 500 $ par an en frais de services de garde aux familles ontariennes.

POUR EN SAVOIR DAVANTAGE

§ Renseignez-vous sur la maternelle et le jardin d’enfants à temps plein et sur les écoles qui offrent ce programme

§ Faites la connaissance de familles qui profitent du programme de la maternelle et du jardin d’enfants à temps plein.

§ Découvrez des conseils qui vous aident à appuyer l’apprentissage de votre enfant à Ontario.ca/abc123 .

Greg MacNeil, Bureau de la ministre, 416 325-0122

Gary Wheeler, Direction des communications, 416 325-2454

Renseignements au public, 416 325-2929 ou 1 800 387‑5514

ATS 1 800 263-2892

ontario.ca/nouvelles-education