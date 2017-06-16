Homepage » Earth » How To Vanquish An Invisible Toxic Enemy

How To Vanquish An Invisible Toxic Enemy

For too long, our daily personal care products, the pots and pans we use to cook, and the mattresses we sleep on have exposed us to unacceptable levels of toxic chemicals that affect our health and the environment. It’s time for someone to save us from the wrath of the Toxic Trio! Find out who has the power to stop them in our comic book, Uncanny Toxics: Vanquishing an Invisible Enemy.

 

















Drift cards map

potential oil leaks		
How far would oil travel if it leaks from the proposed Energy East tar sands pipeline? We’re finding out! We’re conducting a wood drift card study in three of the major water systems the pipeline will intersect – Bay of Fundy, Lake of the Woods and the Ottawa River. Find out more and adopt a drift card.





















Canada has a major gas Problem
Canada has a serious methane gas problem. New federal regulations don’t move fast enough to fix harmful methane leaks by the oil and gas industry. Find out how faulty equipment and unnecessary practices are constantly releasing methane and tell the federal government we need stronger regulations now.


























We’re debunking the beverage association’s deposit return program claims.
Your voice was heard! The province is shutting down the Ontario Municipal Board.
Our work is possible thanks to caring people like you. Please make a charitable gift today in support of our environment!




