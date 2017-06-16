How To Vanquish An Invisible Toxic Enemy

|
|Drift cards map
potential oil leaks
|How far would oil travel if it leaks from the proposed Energy East tar sands pipeline? We’re finding out! We’re conducting a wood drift card study in three of the major water systems the pipeline will intersect – Bay of Fundy, Lake of the Woods and the Ottawa River. Find out more and adopt a drift card.
|Canada has a major gas Problem
|Canada has a serious methane gas problem. New federal regulations don’t move fast enough to fix harmful methane leaks by the oil and gas industry. Find out how faulty equipment and unnecessary practices are constantly releasing methane and tell the federal government we need stronger regulations now.
|OTHER CAMPAIGNS WE’RE WORKING ON AT ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE
|We’re debunking the beverage association’s deposit return program claims.
|Your voice was heard! The province is shutting down the Ontario Municipal Board.
