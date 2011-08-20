Hal-Nor MPP Barrett Reiterates Plans To Reduce Household Energy Bills

By -



Barrett reiterates plans to reduce household energy bills

Simcoe – Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett is reiterating commitments to help Ontario families and seniors facing rising energy costs.

Barrett says announcements form Opposition Leader Tim Hudak will remove the HST from home hydro and heating bills, and remove the Debt Retirement Charge from home hydro bills.

The Opposition MPP notes that announced commitments include:

* Removing the HST from residential hydro bills. The HST has made life unaffordable for many families. Combine that with expensive energy experiments and hydro bills are soaring.

* Removing the HST from residential home heating bills (natural gas and other fuels). We live in Canada where heating our homes isn’t a luxury. Increasing the cost with a tax increase is unfair.

* Removing the Debt Retirement Charge from residential hydro bills. We will remove the so-called “Debt Retirement Charge” from your hydro bills.

* Giving people choice over time of use metering – also known as “smart meters”

“Families and seniors need relief when it comes to skyrocketing electricity pricing – they simply cannot afford bills that continue to rise,” said Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett.

Under Dalton McGuinty, hydro rates have increased eight times since 2003, for a total of 84 per cent, or 150 per cent for families with smart meters.

