Hal-Nor MPP Barrett Reiterates Plans To Reduce Household Energy Bills

Barrett reiterates plans to reduce household energy bills
Simcoe – Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett is reiterating commitments to help Ontario families and seniors facing rising energy costs.
Barrett says announcements form Opposition Leader Tim Hudak will remove the HST from home hydro and heating bills, and remove the Debt Retirement Charge from home hydro bills.
The Opposition MPP notes that announced commitments include:
* Removing the HST from residential hydro bills. The HST has made life unaffordable for many families. Combine that with expensive energy experiments and hydro bills are soaring.
* Removing the HST from residential home heating bills (natural gas and other fuels). We live in Canada where heating our homes isn’t a luxury. Increasing the cost with a tax increase is unfair.
* Removing the Debt Retirement Charge from residential hydro bills. We will remove the so-called “Debt Retirement Charge” from your hydro bills.
* Giving people choice over time of use metering – also known as “smart meters”
“Families and seniors need relief when it comes to skyrocketing electricity pricing – they simply cannot afford bills that continue to rise,” said Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett.
Under Dalton McGuinty, hydro rates have increased eight times since 2003, for a total of 84 per cent, or 150 per cent for families with smart meters.
Patrick Brown is still the man with no plan: Policy promised 76 days ago still nowhere in sight
[Queen’s Park] The man with no plan is now promising his party will not support taking 25% off your electricity bills either.
Despite knowing Ontario’s Fair Hydro Plan will help families, businesses, and farms across the province, Patrick Brown claims he “can’t support it.”
This latest pledge comes 76 days after Patrick Brown first promised to release his own hydro plan “in the near future.” In a CHML interview on March 2nd, Brown first revealed the PC party would announce their plan “in the coming weeks.” The following day, he told the Barrie Examiner his hydro announcement would be coming “very shortly.” Then, on March 9th, Brown told reporters after his Toronto Region Board of Trade speech that he’d outline his plan “in the near future.”
Yet Ontarians are still being kept in the dark over two months later.
It’s time Patrick Brown and the Conservatives step up to the plate. Either they prove they have a plan or they support Ontario’s Fair Hydro Plan and the 25 per cent on average cut or all residential households and up to 40-50 percent cut for low-income Ontarians and families in some rural and Northern communities that comes with it.
Doing neither isn’t an option.
Andrea Horwath wants to deny Ontarians up to 40-50% off bills by NDP voting against lowering electricity bills.
(Queen’s Park) Yesterday, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced her party would not support taking up to 40-50% off your electricity bills.
Despite Ontario’s Fair Hydro Plan helping families, businesses, and farms across the province – including in Brantford and surrounding communities– Horwath said the “NDP can’t and won’t vote in favour of this” during a press conference this morning.
This stunning admission should come as a shock to every Ontarian.
For months, the NDP have talked about the need to help families with the cost of electricity. Now, when given the chance to support a plan that would, if passed, cut electricity bills by 25 per cent on average for all residential households and up to 40-50 percent for low-income Ontarians and families in some rural and Northern communities, the NDP have turned their backs on those who need this help most.
Today’s decision is just another distraction from a party that knows their own proposal doesn’t pass the smell test. Their biggest idea – buying more than $4 billion worth of Hydro One shares on the stock market – will not take one cent off electricity bills. Other alleged savings rely on a vague, yet-to-be determined “expert panel” to be convened sometime in the future. And they’re banking on lengthy, uncertain negotiations with the federal government for supposed reductions as well.
The NDP’s back-of-the-napkin proposal simply isn’t good enough.
Compare this to Ontario’s proposed Fair Hydro Plan. By helping families now and into the future, ours is clearly a plan that makes sense. It’s a shame the NDP have decided to vote against helping Ontario families and are playing politics instead.