Green Party: Enbridge’s Line9 pipeline is 38yr old risk to Ontarians

Pretty Posts
- A Basic Visual Guide On Helping Your Children Through Divorce
- Seven Years War Story Behind Our Civic Holiday
- Neglected Tallahatchie County Horses Seized And Rescued
- Electronic Opera Uses Physical Spaces To Connect Narrative With Sound
- Grand Erie school board offers speaker session on LGBTQ perspectives and allies in education
ENBRIDGE’S LINE 9 IS A RISK TO ONTARIO
TORONTO – Green Party leader Mike Schreiner expressed strong opposition to Enbridge’s Line 9B in a letter to the National Energy
Board (NEB) sent on August 13th. [Read the FULL letter below CP]
“Enbridge’s Line 9 proposal presents Ontario with significant risks while providing the province with no benefits,” says Schreiner. “Being
a corridor for dirty energy provides no clear economic benefits for Ontario and it will hurt the province’s efforts to create jobs and
capitalize on local clean energy opportunities.”
The Green Party is particularly concerned with Enbridge’s proposal to ship dilbit–raw tar sands bitumen mixed with undisclosed chemicals–through a 38-year-old pipeline not designed to handle such corrosive material. Enbridge’s Line 9 runs between Sarnia and Montreal under every major river in Southern Ontario and under prime farmland, sensitive ecosystems and populated urban areas.
US studies show that pipelines shipping dilbit are more likely to spill because it is much more corrosive than light crude. Tar sands oil is also harder and more expensive to clean up. Clean up of the Enbridge Line 6B dilbit spill in Michigan is still not complete after three years and almost $800 million in cost.
“Line 9 threatens our health, safety and environment with a mix of toxic chemicals,” says Schreiner. “Unless we are trying to develop expertise in dilbit spill clean up, Line 9 provides no economic benefits to Ontario.”
Community health officials in Michigan showed that 58 percent of local residents suffered from adverse health effects, most commonly headaches, respiratory problems and nausea following the Enbridge Line 6B spill.
“We have a responsibility to protect Ontario’s water, environment, economy and communities,” says Schreiner. “The NEB should say
‘no’ to Line 9.”
Supplemental– Read the Letter sent to the National Energy Board by Mike Schreiner
What is “dilbit (diluted bitumen)?” http://blog.transcanada.com/dilbit-what-is-it/
March 2009 Edmonton Journal story- Enbridge mulls re-reversal of Canada’s oil pipeline http://www.canada.com/edmontonjournal/news/business/story.html?id=00bb8ba4-4038-44af-9fae-998d5c543145&k=15113
**********SILO BULLETIN SILO BULLETIN
TransCanada cancels Energy East
Business 21 minutes ago
Citing “changed circumstances,” the energy giant said it expects to take a $1 billion hit for pulling the plug on the Energy East and Eastern Mainline projects.
From Twitter moments https://twitter.com/CanadaMoments
Oct 19 GREENS JOIN COMMUNITY IN SAYING NO TO LINE 9
Toronto, ON – Concerned about the devastating impacts of pipeline oil spills, Green Party supporters joined Mike Schreiner and hundreds of community members in a rally to say no to Line 9.
“Ontario residents are clearly concerned about the negative effects of
Enbridge’s pipeline proposal on our communities,” said Schreiner,
leader of the GPO. “Now it’s time for the politicians at Queen’s Park
to take a stand against it.”
Schreiner is the only provincial party leader to participate in the National Energy Board hearings, submitting comments to the proceedings this summer. The GPO is the only party to take a strong stand against the pipeline proposal.
Schreiner has called on the Premier to speak out against Enbridge’s
proposal to ship dirty oil through Ontario.
“We need Premier Wynne to do more than raise concerns. We need her to stand up for Ontario and speak out against this pipeline proposal like BC Premier Christy Clark took a stand against Northern Gateway,” says Schreiner. “The people of Ontario are clearly concerned about the threats posed by dirty oil being shipped through our communities and under our waterways.”
The GPO is particularly concerned that Enbridge wants
to ship diluted bitumen (dilbit) through a 38-year-old pipeline not
designed to handle such corrosive material. Ontario’s Environmental
Commissioner has raised alarms about the challenges of cleaning up
dilbit spills. And many municipalities, including the city of Toronto,
have called Enbridge’s Line 9B emergency plans “pretty slim.”
This 40 year old pipeline runs through important wetlands, under lakes and rivers, and major residential areas – including Toronto,” says Mark
Daye, GPO candidate in Toronto Centre. “I know in Michigan the costs
of the pipeline spill there have been enormous, not only in terms of
the billion dollars it cost to clean, but on the health of community
members and the environment. I don’t want to see that happen here.”
Enbridge’s Line 9 runs between Sarnia and Montreal under every major
river in Southern Ontario, as well as under prime farmland, sensitive
ecosystems and populated urban areas.
“The Premier needs to stand with First Nations, municipalities, community and environmental groups ringing alarm bells over Line 9,” adds Schreiner. “This pipeline proposal is all risk with no rewards for Ontario.”
Becky Smit
Update Oct17th PREMIER MUST TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT US FROM OIL SPILLS
Green Party of Ontario leader Mike Schreiner is pushing Premier Wynne to take a firm stance against Enbridge’s Line 9B oil pipeline proposal.
“The Premier is failing to protect the people and places we love by not
speaking out against Enbridge’s Line 9 proposal,” says Schreiner. “At
the very minimum Ontario should require a full Environmental
Assessment for Line 9B.” Over 600 Green Party supporters have sent
the Premier a letter asking her to say no to Enbridge’s Line 9B
proposal, which is currently before the National Energy Board for
approval.
“Line 9 threatens our health, safety and environment with
dirty oil and a mix of toxic chemicals,” says Schreiner. “The
provincial government has a responsibility to protect Ontario’s water,
environment, economy and communities. The Premier must speak out in
favour of our province — and against Line 9.”
The Green Party is particularly concerned with Enbridge’s proposal to ship diluted bitumen (dilbit) through a 38-year-old pipeline not designed to handle it. Ontario’s Environmental Commissioner has raised alarms about the challenges of cleaning up dilbit spills. And many municipalities, including the city of Toronto, have called Enbridge’s 9B emergency plans “pretty slim.” U.S. studies show that pipelines shipping dilbit are more likely to spill because it is more corrosive than conventional crude. Tarsands oil is also harder and more expensive to clean up.
Clean up of the Enbridge Line 6B dilbit spill in Michigan is
still not complete after three years and over $1 billion in cost.
“Cleaning up dilbit spills will be costly to our environment, to our
economy and our health,” says Schreiner. “The Premier needs to stand
with First Nations, municipalities, community and environmental groups
ringing alarm bells over Line 9.” Beck Smit