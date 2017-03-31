Why Ebay Global Shipping Option Has Many Feeling Gouged

John Froelich For LaserDisc’s, no. For everything else, yes.

Rick Kernea I’ve used it. a bit expensive for buyer but has worked well for me as a seller

Myles Oppermann I use it all the time. The nice part is that if damage occurs after it leaves the GSP location, theyll accept full responsibility. Had a LaserActive get damaged due to poor handling and they reembursed the whole thing to the buyer.

Justin Young How much was that?

Myles Oppermann This was a few years back but I think it was around $300

Ryan Potter Increases shipping time.

Frank Erik Tic Togstad GSP is a bunch of crap. I hate it.

Jim Babcock Bad navigation experience ?

Frank Erik Tic Togstad Both. 😉

Ripping off on import duties, more expensive and worst off all the use a notorious company which removes most of the padding from boxes.

Jarrod Barker Thats how my work stuff gets to me- doesnt seem to really save on the shipping though… the LD -660 took 2 weeks to reach and was 60$USD soooooo yeah.

Matthew Tuffin I have purchased a lot of items from the us via this method. eBay have a deal with Pitney Bowes (for us) where you send it to them. They then sell the delivery on to any number of couriers (typically who will do it for the lowest price). So dhl, FedEx etc. As a buyer it is not bad, can be expensive but it sometimes means larger items like 16mm are actually able to be shipped globally because sellers don’t deal with postal issues.

Andrew Neal Not sure anymore, however this shipping option used to be a major problem, as once it arrived to their ‘center’, these people were taking it upon themselves to repack items to reduce their weight, not matter the risk or cost of the item being damaged, and there was a huge amount of crap that went on regarding this, which basically it would look like the seller packed said items that way and of course the buyer would be really pissed.

If you look around, there are still records of the horror stories on certain forums from the people that dealt with this crap. I believe Pitney Bowes was responsible for all the bullshit.

Vincent Onorati I sometimes sell stuff I know may be of more interest to an international buyer but have always avoided it because of shipping hassles. I guess if they’re willing to pay I can try it.

Frank Erik Tic Togstad Shipping hassles?

Vincent Onorati Not hassle I guess but maybe a touch extra work. I’ll try this though.

Frank Erik Tic Togstad Well, at least you don’t have to take any responsibility when using GSP. Good for the seller, bad for the buyer. I avoid sellers using it now.

I have a different approach, I simply ask the seller to send me a paypal payment request with the normal USPS shipping costs, if he doesn’t want to I let him cancel the order.

Matthew Tuffin So use it for odd items where the market is small and you want to reach the largest audience

Myles Oppermann I’ve had a lot of international bidders with hi-fi audio and video games in particular. Thats where the international market is these days. Theres a lot of wealthy hi-fi collectors in China these days for example.

Ilja Svirin Or take an extra 5 bloody seconds and calculate international shipping yourself.

Johan de Haan Thats what i do or arrange my own ship

Joey Mabe It’s garbage. If you pack something well then they’ll probably throw it in a smaller box to save their cost and as a result get the item destroyed in transit.

Andrew Neal That’s what I was referring to. Supposedly a lot of these ‘issues’ no longer occur, but I wouldn’t use it myself.

Jeremiah Johnson If you are selling it doesn’t affect you, just charges the buyer shipping from the distribution center to wherever they are. It’s been pretty convenient for a few overseas toy sales I did

Vincent Onorati Thanks all. Maybe I’ll turn it on and see what happens. It’s just a CD.

Jeremiah Johnson I’m pretty sure your auction gets put in ebay UK searches, just like the ones from the UK show up in our sometimes

Johan de Haan it takes A LOT longer to arrive and it adds a lot of additional costs…and they open the package

Marc Snowdon Cadec I’ve used it for almost all sales on eBay from Japan,UK,and USA to Ireland,it works fine can be a bit slow though.

Matt Paine Global shipping program is great. Basically you charge say $10 but on the international side they see an international cost you never see. Once sold the buyer pays the international price but you receive just the $10 postage. You then ship to the global shipping centre where they send it on to the buyer. I use it loads.

Johan de Haan I hate it in europe ,takes triple longer ,from usa I Use a USA shipping adress ,they take my package in one batch to europe ,cheaper and better and MUCH faster…

Ilja Svirin Please do not use that option but calculate the international shipping yourself. Global shipping program simply sucks ass.

Johan de Haan Big time , we should send them box of shit

Alex Pustan I used the global shipping program several times before when buying stuff from the U.S. – the benefit for me is, that the stuff does not go through german customs, but straight to some large warehouse from where it is re-shipped directly to me. Can’t say anything bad about it.

Alexander Alfonsson The global shipping program is complete and utter shit for the buyer. It takes longer, costs more and they repack it doesn’t matter how well the seller packs, they can still fuck it up.

Erwin Rauchbauer I have to pay 20% extra to ebay, at expensive items it is not worth it, at a $300 item it is more than $100 SH costs , that is stupid as hell.

Johan de Haan Yeah and it takes loooooooooongggggggg , from the uk it takes 2 weeks more , no shit , i’d arrange myself yesterday : picked up yesterday !, today delivered! Go away shitty shipping program

Tony Lyons The global shipping program is an absolute rip-off for international buyers, for many of the reasons already stated. It doesn’t matter if you’ve paid extra for double-boxing, Pitney Bowes (or one of their shipping agents) will routinely unpack everything and ship in a single box with most of the seller’s careful packaging removed. Your ‘mint’ laserdisc then arrives trashed. They also take their time forwarding the package to its international destination, usually taking it on a tour of the US first and sending whenever is convenient for them. Ebay often charge the buyer ‘Customs’ fees on items that shouldn’t be liable to import costs (e.g. books, which are exempt from tax in the UK).

As a rule, I avoid any seller who uses the GSP. If the item is rare or a ‘must have’, I use a US forwarding address to get around it.