Homepage » Culture » Why Ebay Global Shipping Option Has Many Feeling Gouged

Why Ebay Global Shipping Option Has Many Feeling Gouged

Post Tags

Pretty Posts

By -

Sometimes a thread begins with a question and ends with a cascade of emotional responses- the most interesting part of being a member of a Facebook group-shared interests and passions.  The Laserdisc Forever! community is no exception. 5,133 members are banded together by 1970’s technology and a love for all things Laserdisc. A format that officially ended in North America with the year 2000 release of Bringing Out The Dead. So what’s the hub bub?

Shipping. – the used goods market has created a world wide mall that has its own requirements. Remote electronic bidders are squeezing every last cent for value purchases. It’s “collecting on steroids” The old adage “buy low, sell high” has turned into “buy low, pay low for shipping, add item to your collection and enjoy, when finished enjoying sell for more than you have spent”.

This was a natural evolution. In the earliest days of eBay, sellers had few shipping options and buyers had opportunities to avoid inflated import charges, packaging and handling fees, and sales taxes.

Here is what members of Laserdisc Forever! have to say about eBay’s new Global Shipping Program. The thread started with this question:

 

The Silo

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.