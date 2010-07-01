Cryptogram Solutions

Cryptograms are encoded English sayings or quotations where each letter has been substituted for another. Each puzzle uses a different substitution scheme, but letter substitutions are applied consistently throughout each individual puzzle. A letter may not stand for itself. Can you decode these cryptograms?
Issue#4’s Cryptogram:
RIT SDVRY DMT LJAGZHMRDJR. AR’Y CIDR RITQ DMT ZTMVTAFTK RH PT RIDR KTRTMGAJTY RIT VHLMYT HS TFTJRY.
Hint:
R stands for T
I stands for H
T stands for E
S stands for F
Solution:
The facts are unimportant. It’s what they are perceived to be that determines the course of events.
Hello Anuj…. Try this- 1) Replace all the letters with their stand in’s… so the first word is actually T H E 2) After making all the replacements, there will still be some letters that don’t make any sense. You will need to try changing them with all the alphabet possibilities until you create a word that makes sense. Then you can use this to replace all of the same stand ins. * a stand in is the letter provided from the code which is used to replace the nonsense letters. It works similar to algebra where we state a=1, or b=3. In this case the 1, 3 are the stand in’s and a, b are the letters needing replacement. 😉 Good luck and don’t give up too quickly.
But how did that come. I need the detailed solution.