Cryptogram Solutions

By -

Cryptograms are encoded English sayings or quotations where each letter has been substituted for another. Each puzzle uses a different substitution scheme, but letter substitutions are applied consistently throughout each individual puzzle. A letter may not stand for itself. Can you decode these cryptograms?

Issue#4’s Cryptogram:

RIT SDVRY DMT LJAGZHMRDJR. AR’Y CIDR RITQ DMT ZTMVTAFTK RH PT RIDR KTRTMGAJTY RIT VHLMYT HS TFTJRY.

Hint:

R stands for T

I stands for H

T stands for E

S stands for F

Solution:

The facts are unimportant. It’s what they are perceived to be that determines the course of events.