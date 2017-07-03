Creation Of Art Requires Pushing Boundaries And Trying New Things

By -

The creation of art in all its forms requires that we constantly push boundaries and try new things. Clinging to the same old standard never moved anything forward. Some of the greatest artists in history have been ahead of their time, so to speak. That is, their art was not understood until years or sometimes decades after its creation. Many of these artists received acclaim only posthumously. Hard luck for sure, but the common thread they all shared was the confidence to continue in the face of what may have felt like failure. In order to accomplish this it is perhaps necessary to operate under a mild self-delusion.

Let’s unpack what a delusion really means. A delusion, by definition, is a belief that contradicts evidence. Plain and simple. We often hear of delusions within the context of mental illness, but the truth is that we all carry some level of delusion in some aspects of our lives. Simply waking up every morning with a modicum of optimism in a world that is notoriously random and at times quite harsh requires the belief that we can rise above it all and carve out a happy life. For many of us, this turns out to be the case.

For artists, self-delusion means that we believe, despite whatever rejection or contradiction we may run into, that our art and our foundational message have merit. That our work deserves to be seen and will, eventually, impact the world. Perhaps it will not be right away or even next year, it could be years before the zeitgeist catches up with what we have created. This is not a reason to stop. And that is the point.

Thinking this way can lead to fear. For most people there will be moments when we worry that we are operating under some sort of dangerous delusion or at least a foolish one. Our culture at large does not value the work we do and often those closest to us echo this sentiment. Friends and family members may urge us to find a regular job, to give up the dream of being an artist. However well-meaning, these can be powerful blows to self-confidence and can lead us to believe that we are letting our delusion get out of hand.

Perhaps we may be concerned that we will become deluded ego-maniacs. It is easy to worry that, by thinking this way we could become ungrounded and begin to operate entirely in some dreamlike space where there is nothing but our art and if the rest of the world doesn’t get it, well, to hell with them.

These are all normal lines of thinking when it comes to the very delicate subject of self-confidence. Maintaining a sense of balance is important in all things, but perhaps more so in this case. We must counter our need to self-sustain positive thoughts with the risk of letting these thoughts cloud our reality.

The fact of the matter is that, as an artist one cannot expect a steady stream of outside praise. We do not work in a field of merit-based incentive. Ours is a steep and rocky path and many emotional obstacles can stand in our way at any moment. We must be our own biggest fans. Particularly as an independent, self-promoting artist, it is crucial that you believe fully in the value of your own work. Any inventor who is successful first believes that their invention is something that the public not only wants but needs. We all must believe this about our art.

Making bold choices day after day is never an easy way to go about living. Sometimes it feels like it may just be easier to tow the line, take a 9-5 job and turn our backs on the art that drives us forward and yet seems at times to hold us back. Believe in your work, believe in your message. Believe that if you continue to make honest art that truly communicates to the world, perhaps not the whole world, but some part of the world will one day see the value there too. Do not be afraid of the need for self-delusion when it comes to maintaining the confidence necessary to pursue getting your art out into the world.

For the Silo, Brainard Carey.

Featured image- work by Jarrod Barker

