CFIB Grades Ontario Up From C- to B- In Effort To Reduce Red Tape

Today the CFIB released their annual Red Tape Report Card in which Ontario scored a B-, up from a C- last year. Please find below a statement from Minister Duguid about the steps that Ontario has taken to reduce red tape. For your reference, here is the link to the CFIB release – Silo Direct Link to Ontario’s Red Tape Report Card Web

Ministry of Economic Development and Innovation Statement From Minister Duguid On Reducing Red Tape January 17, 2012

Minister of Economic Development and Innovation Brad Duguid issued the following statement on the release of the report by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) examining the impact of regulation on small business in Canada.

“Ontario has taken significant steps in recent years to make the province a more attractive place to do business. Since 2008, we have eliminated over 80,000 regulatory requirements – a 17.2 per cent reduction.

Tax reforms, including the introduction of the HST, have streamlined administration with the federal government and eliminated duplication. Moving to the HST eliminated 5,000 pages of outdated rules, regulations and procedures and is saving businesses $500 million per year.

I am pleased that the Canadian Federation of Independent Business has recognized these efforts to cut red tape and improve government-to-business services. Ontario moved up a full grade in the CFIB ranking, the most significant improvement in Canada.

This is a testament to the hard work and collaboration undertaken in Ontario that is fostering a healthy and innovative business climate and creating jobs.

Reducing the regulatory burden on business and giving them the tools they need to create jobs is a shared priority for both the CFIB and the province. Thanks to our red tape reduction efforts and other measures, Ontario created 45 per cent of all new jobs in Canada last year.

We are determined to take further steps to eliminate duplication, streamline government services and improve the government-to-business relationship to make Ontario the best place to do business.”

Déclaration du ministre Duguid sur l’allégement des formalités administratives

Le 17 janvier 2012

Le ministre du Développement économique et de l’Innovation Brad Duguid a effectué la déclaration suivante au sujet de la diffusion du rapport de la Fédération canadienne de l’entreprise indépendante (FCEI) sur les effets de la réglementation sur les petites entreprises au Canada.

« Au cours des dernières années, l’Ontario a pris d’importantes mesures afin de rendre la province plus attrayante pour les entreprises. Depuis 2008, nous avons éliminé plus de 80 000 exigences réglementaires, soit une réduction de 17,2 %.

Les réformes fiscales, dont l’introduction de la TVH, ont simplifié l’administration avec le gouvernement fédéral et éliminé les répétitions. Grâce à l’instauration de la TVH, 5 000 pages de règles, procédures et règlements désuets ont été abolis, et les entreprises économisent quelque 500 millions de dollars par année.

Je suis heureux que la Fédération canadienne de l’entreprise indépendante ait reconnu ces efforts d’allégement des formalités administratives et d’amélioration des services gouvernementaux offerts aux entreprises. L’Ontario a gagné une note entière dans l’évaluation de la FCEI, ce qui constitue la plus importante amélioration au Canada.

Cette amélioration témoigne des efforts considérables et collaboratifs qui ont été entrepris en Ontario afin de favoriser un milieu sain et novateur propice aux affaires ainsi que la création d’emplois.

La FCEI et la province accordent toutes deux la priorité à la réduction du fardeau réglementaire et à l’élaboration des outils nécessaires à la création d’emplois. Grâce à nos efforts d’allégement des formalités administratives et à nos autres mesures, l’Ontario a créé 45 % des nouveaux emplois au Canada l’an dernier.

Nous sommes déterminés à prendre les prochaines mesures qui s’imposent pour éliminer les répétitions, simplifier les services gouvernementaux et améliorer la relation entre le gouvernement et les entreprises, afin de faire de l’Ontario le meilleur endroit pour conclure des affaires. »

