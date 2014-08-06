Barrett- Hydro customers heavily subsidizing Energy Pensions

Pretty Posts
Simcoe – Every day taxpayers are finding it increasingly difficult to save and invest, largely because they are paying for unaffordable energy costs and bloated energy agency pensions.
Hydro consumers across the province are putting in almost $5 for every $1 employees are contributing to their pensions.
“Hydro One customers, and energy consumers on a whole are paying for these expensive and unsustainable pension plans,” said Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett. “The government has failed to save for these overly-generous plans and now the consumer has to pay at a time when they can least afford it due to already sky-rocketing energy prices.”
Last Friday – just before the long weekend – the Wynne government quietly released a report on hydro pensions. The report was dated March 18th and kept from taxpayers until after the election. The real kicker however lies in the fact that taxpayers paid $585 million in 2012 into pension plans for employees who had contributed just over $100 million at agencies like Hydro One, OPG, the Independent Electricity System Operator, and the Electrical Safety Authority.
“They continue in the Legislature to talk about being open and transparent, but when something like this comes along, it’s so blatantly obvious that they’ve gone out of their way,” said Opposition Energy Critic Vic Fedeli. “When you see the cost of these pensions and you know that that transfers directly to hydro rates, it infuriates people in Ontario even more.”
In total, among the Ontario energy agencies, there are 18,000 active members and 19,000 retired and deferred members.
“Leaving hydro consumers, many of whom don’t have a pension, holding the bag on this is simply unacceptable,” said Barrett. “It’s no wonder people can’t afford to save or invest for their own retirement – they’re working to pay for someone else’s.”
Both Barrett and Fedeli agreed that the majority of constituents they spoke to prior to the June election, stated increasing hydro bills are the biggest concern presently and for the future. The March report indicates that “should [pension] plans go further into deficit, the sponsors and, ultimately, ratepayers will be required to pay even larger contributions.”
“It’s convenient the government sat on this report until after the election and then waited yet again until the Ontario Legislature had completed its summer debate,” Barrett continued. “This government lacks credibility when they refuse to clean their own house while telling workers and businesses they will be forced to pay a new jobs tax for the proposed Ontario pension.”
Engineers confirm electricity waste
SIMCOE – The amount of waste in conjunction with the government’s handling of the electricity file continues to grow exponentially.
The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers did their own calculation of the government’s electricity statistics and found $1 billion worth of clean electricity was wasted in 2016. This equates to 7.6 terawatt-hours, or enough to power 760,000 homes for a year. The number is a 58 per cent increase in the amount wasted in 2015.
The calculation looks at the potential power that could be generated, but is not. This results in hydroelectric dams letting water spill over the top, and nuclear plants releasing steam instead of using it to power turbines. The calculation also takes into account the electricity sold at less than the cost of production.
Now, in addition to the auditor general, we have an independent source verifying how much the government’s mismanagement has cost Ontario electricity users.
A week after the engineers released their study, news broke that the National Energy Board approved a $1 billion underwater transmission line to connect Nanticoke, which is in my riding of Haldimand-Norfolk, to Erie, Pennsylvania. The purpose of the line, which is being built by ITC Lake Erie LLC, is to export Ontario energy to the States.
It raises the question of why a for-profit company can build a $1 billion line and make money selling Ontario electricity into the United States, but our government can’t.
Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett.
For more information, contact MPP Toby Barrett at 519-428-0446 or toby.barrett@pc.ola.org
UPDATE NOVEMBER 30 2016
Barrett petition registers residents’ displeasure with high electricity prices
QUEEN’SPARK – Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett has been letting members of the Ontario Legislature know riding residents aren’t pleased with high electricity prices by continuing to read in names from a petition on energy poverty.
Barrett has been collecting names on the petition since October. The petition points out electricity rates have risen by more than 300 per cent since the current government took office and over half of electricity bills are delivery charges, regulatory charges and Global Adjustment. It also raises the fear cap and trade will drive bills even higher, resulting in people having less money to spend on essential expenses.
“Electricity prices have long been out of control,” Barrett said after reading in more petitions today. “When I hear people tell me they have to choose between heating and eating, there is definitely something wrong. The government needs to dramatically change its energy policies.”
In addition to the names read in today, Barrett has been reading in names from the petition the past four weeks.
The petition is available online, both electronically and to be downloaded, at https://tobybarrett.com/electricity-poverty/. Barrett must have hard copy petitions in order to be able to read them in the Legislature.
For more information, contact MPP Toby Barrett at 519-428-0446 or toby.barrett@pc.ola.org Please mention the Silo when contacting.
With yet another industrial leader criticizing the high cost of electricity in our province I am concerned for the economic future of Ontario.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne has raised concerns about the cost of cap and trade increasing electricity prices and the Ontario Retirement Pension Plan adding to the cost of running a business in Ontario. His remarks came after Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said high electricity prices put Ontario at a competitive disadvantage. Windsor recently lost two bids to locate Volvo Cars and Jaguar Land Rover plants in the border city.
The Ontario government doesn’t get it. Industry is not going to locate in Ontario when the cost of doing business is so high.
Previously, the head of Magna and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce spoke out about the high cost of energy hindering business expansion.
Not only do high electricity prices drive industry out of the province, costing us jobs, it makes it unaffordable for residents to live in the Province of Ontario. Things are especially tough for those on fixed incomes, such as senior citizens and those who heat with electricity. Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett
For more information, contact me at 519-428-0446 or toby.barrett@pc.ola.org