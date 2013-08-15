Barrett: Gov’t violating its own Law of Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities

By -



Review of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act 10 weeks overdue

Simcoe – The Ontario Government is setting a terrible example to businesses and organizations who must abide by the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA).

Last year the Ontario Government announced it would assign the Accessibility Standards Advisory Council (ASAC) responsibility for developing recommendations for any new accessibility standards elected officials decided to create. Further ASAC was charged with the job of reviewing existing standards that have been in place for five years. However, neither Premier Wynne nor any cabinet minister have directed ASAC to do anything despite pressures from groups to develop new standards in the areas of education, health care and residential housing.

For a government that says accessibility is a top priority, their actions sure say otherwise. This is a government that expects everyone else to play by the rules but it can pick and choose which laws it wants to follow. The legal deadline for the Wynne government to appoint an independent review of the AODA was the beginning of June.

This is inexcusable and if the government or its appointed panel are stumped as to what to work on, there are several groups who would be happy to help out. It’s time this government’s actions match its words. For the Silo, Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett