Barrett: Gov’t violating its own Law of Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities

Review of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act 10 weeks overdue
Simcoe – The Ontario Government is setting a terrible example to businesses and organizations who must abide by the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA).
Last year the Ontario Government announced it would assign the Accessibility Standards Advisory Council (ASAC) responsibility for developing recommendations for any new accessibility standards elected officials decided to create. Further ASAC was charged with the job of reviewing existing standards that have been in place for five years. However, neither Premier Wynne nor any cabinet minister have directed ASAC to do anything despite pressures from groups to develop new standards in the areas of education, health care and residential housing.
For a government that says accessibility is a top priority, their actions sure say otherwise. This is a government that expects everyone else to play by the rules but it can pick and choose which laws it wants to follow. The legal deadline for the Wynne government to appoint an independent review of the AODA was the beginning of June.
This is inexcusable and if the government or its appointed panel are stumped as to what to work on, there are several groups who would be happy to help out. It’s time this government’s actions match its words. For the Silo, Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett
Ontario Supporting Greater Independence for Adults with Developmental Disabilities in Six Nations
Province Announces Employment and Modernization Fund Project
August 10, 2017
News
Ontario is supporting adults with developmental disabilities in Six Nations as part of a province wide program that will help promote community-based employment and improve employment services and supports.
Dr. Helena Jaczek, Minister of Community and Social Services, visited Community Living Six Nations “Ronatahskats” to see how funding is being used to enhance its existing employment program for adults with developmental disabilities. Funding will be used to train staff and develop a pre-employment program. The agency will also collaborate with a local employment support agency and community employers for training and job opportunities.
This is one of 38 projects that are receiving support through the second phase of Ontario’s Employment and Modernization Fund (EMF), which is intended, through collaborative solutions, to promote greater inclusion and independence for adults with developmental disabilities.
Supporting agencies and helping adults with developmental disabilities live as independently as possible is part of Ontario’s plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives
Quotes
“As I visit agencies across the province, I see the continued expansion of strong partnerships that are driving more inclusivity for people with developmental disabilities in our communities. We have already begun to see the progress that the Employment and Modernization funding has had on agencies being able to deliver programs that are giving individuals with developmental disabilities greater opportunities for employment.”
– Dr. Helena Jaczek, Minister of Community and Social Services
“Funding that Community Living Six Nations has received as part of the Employment and Modernization Fund has allowed us to develop our supported employment program from the ground up. The individuals we serve are proud to be participating in their community and to be making a difference. This wouldn’t be possible without the hard work from our dedicated staff, who work tirelessly to make this program so successful.”
– Stephanie Anderson, Executive Lead, Community Living Six Nations “Ronatahskats”
Quick Facts
· As part of Phase II of the Employment and Modernization Fund, the government is investing over $7 million for 38 creative projects across the province.
· Community Living Six Nations “Ronatahskats” is receiving $85,798 in funding to enhance its existing employment program as part of Phase II of the EMF.
· The agency received $73,500 in EMF Phase I to start the employment support program for adults with developmental disabilities, which engages employers, individuals and their families to facilitate and support job opportunities.
· The EMF is part of the Ontario government’s $810 million multi-year investment strategy in community and developmental services.
· Ontario currently invests over $2 billion a year in developmental services.
Learn More
· Read about our Employment and Modernization Fund.
· Learn more about developmental services in Ontario.
