Barrett: Government Turning Blind Eye To Illegal Tobacco Again

Queen’s Park – Under the guise of protecting young people, the Ontario government is once again taking aim at the legal tobacco industry and corner stores. I have said that the Youth Smoking Prevention Act will do next to nothing to stop young people from lighting up because it fails to address illegal tobacco.

I would suggest this government consider banning the sale of tobacco by organized crime to young people. When I addressed the House I told members that young people are price sensitive. Why pay $80 for a carton when you can pay $8? You can get rollies. They’re in a plastic bag, 200, 220 cigarettes.

The legislation will also see a ban on the sale of flavoured tobacco products. Barrett pointed out that according to Health Canada, 94 per cent of the market for flavoured cigar products, for example, is legal-age driven with the majority of consumers over the age of 25.

Flavoured tobacco is not the issue here; it’s illegal tobacco, and it’s disgusting what this government has allowed to happen over the last 11 years. For the Silo, Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett.



