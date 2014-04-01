Barrett: Government Turning Blind Eye To Illegal Tobacco Again

Pretty Posts
Queen’s Park – Under the guise of protecting young people, the Ontario government is once again taking aim at the legal tobacco industry and corner stores. I have said that the Youth Smoking Prevention Act will do next to nothing to stop young people from lighting up because it fails to address illegal tobacco.
I would suggest this government consider banning the sale of tobacco by organized crime to young people. When I addressed the House I told members that young people are price sensitive. Why pay $80 for a carton when you can pay $8? You can get rollies. They’re in a plastic bag, 200, 220 cigarettes.
The legislation will also see a ban on the sale of flavoured tobacco products. Barrett pointed out that according to Health Canada, 94 per cent of the market for flavoured cigar products, for example, is legal-age driven with the majority of consumers over the age of 25.
Flavoured tobacco is not the issue here; it’s illegal tobacco, and it’s disgusting what this government has allowed to happen over the last 11 years. For the Silo, Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett.
I tell Finance to leave tobacco farmers alone
QUEEN’S PARK – I asked Ontario to stop the unfair prosecution of tobacco farmers during a statement in the Legislature yesterday.
The Opposition Critic For Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, outlined in the House the transition from the former tobacco board to the Ministry of Finance dealing with licensing and farm inspections, including surprise visits.
As a result, growers feel like criminals, because this is the government’s strategy on illegal tobacco, and they do ask the Minister of Finance and the Premier to stop picking the low-hanging fruit. The majority of tobacco farmers are hard-working, law-abiding citizens. They want to be left alone to farm.
The salvo in the attack was $2,500 fines for overplanting that were handed to many growers just prior to Christmas. Barrett called those fines “unjust”. He went on to point out that farmers feel the rules change on the fly and that a recent meeting between the Ministry of Finance and growers was long overdue.
Tobacco growers are not bureaucrats. They are not criminals. Government has allowed contraband to spiral out of control. It’s up to all of us to identify illegal tobacco as a problem and to fix it.
(Hansard transcript below)
Hansard transcript March 6, 2017
Ontario’s tobacco growers are fed up with government’s mismanagement of the industry.
In 2015, the Ontario government took over the former tobacco board’s licensing duties, and today the Ministry of Finance has the authority to directly hand out licences to growers and buyers, rather than the board acting as the agent. The ministry also has the right to attend a tobacco farm to conduct surprise inspections. As a result, growers feel like criminals, because this is the government’s strategy on illegal tobacco, and they do ask the Minister of Finance and the Premier to stop picking the low-hanging fruit. The majority of tobacco farmers are hard-working, law-abiding citizens. They want to be left alone to farm.
Prior to Christmas, many growers were hit with a $2,500 fine for overplanting, and, without the details, this government would know those fines are unjust.
A few weeks ago, the Ministry of Finance held an information session with growers. The meeting was long overdue. They expressed that the ministry is making up rules on the fly and that those rules change depending on who shows up to inspect their farm.
Tobacco growers are not bureaucrats. They are not criminals. Government has allowed contraband to spiral out of control. It’s up to all of us to identify illegal tobacco as a problem and to fix it.
Why I propose a Commission of Inquiry into trafficking of tobacco, other drugs, humans, weapons…
The province of Ontario is now being viewed, essentially, as an illegal drug pusher, and it’s coming right out of just west of Toronto, in this part of southern Ontario.
I spoke in favour of my colleague Todd Smith’s Bill 139, the Smoke-Free Schools Act, in which he outlined the dramatic change, for the worse, in the tobacco industry in recent years.
Just last month—this was mentioned—I was interviewed by a journalist with La Reforma. They came up from Mexico City to my little constituency office. A film crew came up from Mexico, and this spring, I was interviewed by a camera crew from Guatemala, and another crew came from Costa Rica doing a documentary on illegal tobacco.
Why would they come up here? All the contraband tobacco that has arrived on their shores is grown in Ontario, manufactured in Ontario and shipped down in containers. Ontario’s tobacco industry—the illegal side of it—has become completely out of control.
I am calling on members of the Legislative Assembly to establish a time-limited Commission of Inquiry to hold hearings, pull together data with respect to trafficking of tobacco, other drugs, illegal weapons and humans. As a tobacco country MPP, I feel Ontario can no longer ignore illegal trafficking and the issue is rapidly worsening with the involvement of organized crime.
We can’t emphasize enough this issue of contraband tobacco. It’s certainly creating destruction across my part of Ontario. It’s mostly domestic, but it has now become international. It’s not visible, essentially. We have very sophisticated operations moving leaf, moving processed leaf, moving cartons and cases across the country and out of the country and leaving behind illegal weapons and other drugs.
I reminded parliamentarians that I have been warning them of the proliferation of crime stemming from illegal tobacco for many years. In 2009 I introduced the Tobacco Reduction Act to replicate the slashing of taxes that Bob Rae and Jean Chrétien accomplished in 1994 – action that shut down overnight hundreds of smoke shacks. Regrettably, that bill did not receive support in the Legislature.
This situation is not good. It has the potential danger to get much worse. We really haven’t been able to pull together a viable answer…I think it’s time that we bring in not only the experts but other people involved.
Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett
For more information contact me at 519-428-0446, 905-765-8413, 1-800-903-8629 Please mention The Silo when calling.
HANSARD
Mr. Toby Barrett: I certainly want to thank my colleague Todd Smith for developing Bill 139, the Smoke-Free Schools Act. I’m an MPP who represents most of the tobacco farmers in Canada, essentially—what’s left of them. We have very few farmers left now. They cannot compete with the illegal trade.
Tobacco growing, as many would know, goes back centuries in Canada. It was about 100 years ago that it really accelerated down in Brant, Norfolk, Oxford, Elgin, Middlesex, Essex county and beyond. Many European families came over after the wars, and they spent very long, hard days both planting and harvesting the crop, and trying to negotiate a price with the companies.
Things have changed dramatically just in recent years. I’ve been involved with tobacco, both agriculture—I spent 20 years at the Addiction Research Foundation and 20 years here. Dramatic changes just in the very recent years—changes for the worse. Just last month—this was mentioned—I was interviewed by a journalist with Reforma. They came up from Mexico City to my little constituency office. A film crew came up from Mexico. This spring, I was interviewed by a camera crew from Guatemala, and another crew came from Costa Rica doing a documentary on illegal tobacco.
Why would they come up here? All the contraband tobacco that has arrived on their shores is grown in Ontario, manufactured in Ontario and shipped down in containers. Ontario’s tobacco industry—the illegal side of it—has become completely out of control. For this reason, I support Bill 139. I support what have proven to be successful initiatives from the Quebec government that give local police jurisdiction to stop the sale of illegal tobacco products and allow municipalities to keep the proceeds that have been confiscated when arrests are made that lead to convictions.
I’ve always felt that both enforcement and intelligence gathering is very important. I always supported the lowering of tobacco taxes. We saw this in 1994. The NDP Premier at the time, Bob Rae, and Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chrétien lowered tobacco taxes dramatically. I was working for the Ontario Addiction Research Foundation, working on Six Nations. I watched hundreds of smoke shacks disappear overnight. Back then, the illegal trade was maybe 11% of the market. It’s considerably higher now. We’re looking at 40% or 50%. That approach could be very difficult to do today.
A number of years ago—I think it was in 2009—I did propose and we debated legislation, the tobacco reduction act, to again replicate that slashing of taxes that Bob Rae and Jean Chrétien accomplished. Regrettably, it did not receive the support in this Legislature.
We can’t emphasize enough this issue of contraband tobacco. It’s certainly creating destruction across my part of Ontario. It’s mostly domestic, but it has now become international. It’s not visible, essentially. We have very sophisticated operations moving leaf, moving processed leaf, moving cartons and cases across the country and out of the country and leaving behind illegal weapons and other drugs. Human trafficking is involved as well.
I predict things are going to get worse. The province of Ontario is now connected with organized crime in Mexico. This is the reason people have been coming to my constituency office. The province of Ontario is now being viewed, essentially, as an illegal drug pusher, and it’s coming right out of just west of Toronto, in this part of southern Ontario.
Speaker, this situation is not good. It has the potential danger to get much worse. We really haven’t been able to pull together a viable answer. One proposal that I will throw out to members present—and I may send out a letter to people, actually—is I think it’s time that we bring in not only the experts but other people involved.
I think it’s time that the Ontario government established a commission—time-limited, maybe six months or nine months; it doesn’t have to be an expensive inquiry. Hold hearings, do the research, bring in the papers, and let’s really find out. Let’s pull together the data, the knowledge, with respect to trafficking of not only tobacco but other drugs, the illegal weapons, human beings, and the connection all of this has now, in a very dramatic way, with organized crime in the province of Ontario.
