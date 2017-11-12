Activated Charcoal Toothpaste Disputes Negative Claims With Study

By -

Upcoming oral care brand, My Magic Mud toothpaste, may have proven Colgate and some dentists wrong about activated charcoal. In a paper published by Norman Horn, Ph.D., “ The Science Behind My Magic Mud Products ,” lab results from recent studies indicate that Colgate’s and the American Dental Association’s (ADA) negative claims about activated charcoal could be inaccurate. Carbon & Clay Company, who owns the brand My Magic Mud®, a natural line of oral care products, available in stores across North America, Europe, and Australia, has responded to negative claims against their primary ingredient, activated charcoal, by conducting laboratory studies in accordance with the American Dental Association’s own recommendations for determining safety of tooth cleaning products on enamel and dentin.

REA (Relative Enamel Abrasion) and RDA (Relative Dentin Abrasion) studies were performed in a controlled laboratory, and overseen by chemical engineer, Norman Horn, Ph.D., and results indicate that My Magic Mud® Activated Charcoal Toothpaste and Activated Charcoal Tooth Powder products fall comfortably within range of safety, which may prove Colgate and American Dental Association wrong about their recent claims that activated charcoal may be too abrasive for teeth.

Pellicle Stain Removal Studies were also performed on My Magic Mud’s activated charcoal oral care products, measuring their efficacy compared to an American Dental Association approved standard dentifrice (toothpaste), and the results indicate My Magic Mud® products were significantly more effective at stain removal than the reference material.

My Magic Mud President, Justin Arman, offered his comments on the studies, “Seeing that our products fall within range of safety on enamel and dentin, according to the ADA standards, while simultaneously demonstrating the effectiveness of stain removal in a controlled study, according to ADA’s standard of measure, shows that natural products can stand up to the science, and that dentists should start looking at the numbers, rather than making inaccurate categorical claims. Activated charcoal can be manufactured in different particle sizes and from different sources, so we can only speak for the safety indicated in the lab studies performed on our activated charcoal products specifically.”

My Magic Mud has begun its first clinical trials and will publish more studies once they become available.

Criticism of Activated Charcoal

Colgate’s Claim: What is charcoal toothpaste and how does it work?

“IS CHARCOAL TOOTHPASTE SAFE?

If you are ready to jump on the activated charcoal bandwagon or figure that giving the trend a try won’t hurt, you might want to rethink that idea. While you might not notice any negative effects right away, the American Dental Association warns that activated charcoal is too abrasive and will wear away your tooth enamel. Once the enamel is gone, it’s gone forever. The layer beneath, known as the dentin, becomes more visible. Dentin has a natural yellow tinge, meaning that you’re likely to be left with teeth that look more yellow or stained than they did to begin with.”

ADA Website : Natural teeth whitening. Fact vs fiction.

“There is no evidence that shows dental products with charcoal are safe or effective for your teeth, according to the September 2017 issue of the Journal of the American Dental Association.”

About:

My Magic Mud® is a brand owned by Carbon & Clay Company, which is based in New Braunfels, Texas. The founder, Jessica Arman, is a wife and mother of four who began the business at a local farmers market.

Featured image: F. Martin Ramin/The Wall Street Journal