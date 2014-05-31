A Port Dover ‘must visit’- The Circle Game

By -

Located in beautiful Port Dover is a unique shop that brings you treasures from around the world. The Circle Game is a store that brings to you some of the finest gifts, clothing and one of a kind jewelry items.

You’ll find many traditional meditation tools“hand picked” Buddhists, Singing Bowls, Ting Shaws, Bells and Malas. Clothing from Thailand, India and Nepal. Bags from all corners of the planet and a cool extensive selection of amazing jewelry.

You’ll also find stones and crystals such as labradorite, turquoise and amethyst to name a few.

Their 20 years plus of connections around the world bring you the finest available. You’ll appreciate the warm atmosphere and friendly service too. You can find them on Facebook as well as their website. http://www.thecirclegameportdover.com/. They are located at #7 Clinton Street Port Dover.