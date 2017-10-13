Up To $5 Million Available For Your 2018 Ontario Budget Ideas

By -

Ontario launched Budget Talks today, an online consultation that allows the public to help shape policies and programs that will be part of Ontario’s future.

The government will provide up to $5 million to fund up to five proposals identified and voted on by the public as part of the 2018 Budget.

“Innovation is the driver of good public policy. Ontario is making it easier for more people to get involved in developing our plan to grow our economy and support programs people rely on. Budget Talks is an innovative online consultation offering people a unique opportunity to engage with their government and their communities,” said Kathryn McGarry, MPP Cambridge.

This is the fourth year in a row the government has engaged the public in the development of the Ontario budget through Budget Talks. It is the second year that funding will be allocated directly to citizen-led proposals.

Through Ontario.ca/budgettalks, everyone is invited to share ideas on five focus areas, including child care, seniors, small business, students and healthy living.

To be eligible, proposals must:

Be submitted online by midnight on November 3, 2017

Be for a new fund, pilot project, study, event or digital service

Fall within the scope of the Ontario government to deliver

Help support one of the five focus areas outlined on Budget Talks

Require a one-time investment of no more than $1 million

Show progress or completion by spring 2019

Engaging the people of Ontario in the budget process is part of our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.

QUICK FACTS

In January 2018, people will be able to comment and vote on ideas generated during the first phase of Budget Talks.

In 2017, people submitted 404 ideas, wrote 923 comments and cast 19,229 votes as part of Budget Talks. Reducing and preventing food waste, improving digital services for libraries and accessing digitized health data were the three ideas that received the most public votes and were included in the 2017 Budget. View the project tracker to follow our progress, as we work to implement the ideas.

Ontario is the first province to commit to funding ideas from the public as part of its budget.

LEARN MORE

How to submit ideas on Budget Talks

Read the 2017 Ontario Budget

Learn more about Ontario’s financial cycle