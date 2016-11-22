Day Marks Another Anniversary Of JFK Assassination

By -

Originally published online Nov 20, 2014. Last year’s historic JFK 50th assassination Special was a riveting and powerful demonstration of media technology. We co-hosted the CBS feature which “rebroadcast” their original assassination television coverage in real-time, fully and completely. Every detail was reproduced exactly as it was shown on that fateful day- even the interruption of a certain soap opera with the first “bulletin” announcement. Live internet coverage began at 1:38 EDT exactly 50 years to the minute of the initial CBS news broadcasts.

If you did not see last year's stream, you may still be able to watch an archived broadcast.

In the meantime, you may want to watch tonight’s Newsmax TV documentary: “I killed JFK” claiming to showcase a newly revealed “confessed killer”. In 1978 a US Congressional Investigation into Kennedy’s death determined that there were likely more than one shooter/killer.

JFK visits Ottawa 1961:

Supplemental- The United States National Archives Report of the Select Committee on Assassinations of the U.S. House of Representatives

References: I. Findings in the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy