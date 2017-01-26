Why The Future Of Healthcare Is Virtual Reality

Presently and in the not too distant future, virtual reality in healthcare will become the norm. In this piece, we’ll show you how VR can help detect, treat and cure patients in all sorts of different sectors, such as Surgery and Dentistry, as well as teaching the Nurses of the future.
VR will also be used to help the development of people suffering from mental disabilities such as Autism and help cure phobias and tend to soldiers dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Via the Luminous Group, for the Silo, Georgia Davies.
Haven’t played this yet but we are very impressed with the Sony Playstation VR unit and games that we have tried. Thanks for commenting!
Hi Silo! Do you know about the surgery game for the Sony Playstation VR headset?
Have to say Surgeon Simulator works perfectly in VR!!! Its definitely one of my favorite VR games, its so much fun!!! 🙂 What are your thoughts on it? #SurgeonSimulator #SurgeonSimulatorVR #PSVR