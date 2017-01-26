Why The Future Of Healthcare Is Virtual Reality

By -

Presently and in the not too distant future, virtual reality in healthcare will become the norm. In this piece, we’ll show you how VR can help detect, treat and cure patients in all sorts of different sectors, such as Surgery and Dentistry, as well as teaching the Nurses of the future. VR will also be used to help the development of people suffering from mental disabilities such as Autism and help cure phobias and tend to soldiers dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Via the Luminous Group, for the Silo, Georgia Davies.