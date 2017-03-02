The Extraordinary Porsche 959 Attracted Extraordinary Customers

Pretty Posts
The sound. The style. The power. The experience. All inimitable….. Introducing you to PORSCHE 959, a new exquisitely-produced book from publishers Delius Klasing.
This fascinating boxed set is a literary monument to the Porsche 959 that is still breathtaking to behold 30 years after its first roll-out.
Readers will be taken through the history of one of the most exceptional vehicles in automotive history. For the Silo, Jarrod Barker.
Book available HERE
